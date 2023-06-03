Abandoned kitten found in box with heart-breaking note goes viral on TikTok

After two children found a box with "free" written on top, they found an adorable cat and a heart-wrenching note inside, leading to a story that has gone viral on TikTok.

The note found with this kitten made TikTokers cry. © Screenshot/TikTok/sayhitomylittlefriends

TikTok creator Amanda, who shared the now-viral vid, told Newsweek that her daughter was at a Starbucks when she and her friend found a box marked "free" and decided to open it up.

Inside was a tiny calico kitten and a note scribbled on a Post-It that read: "Pls take!! Cannot take care of." Amanda's daughter called her mom and the cat lover rushed over immediately.

"I thought she may have found a lost pet and that we were about to start our journey to finding the kitten's owner," Amanda told the outlet, but that wasn't the case.

When Amanda saw the note, she realized her daughter had found an abandoned baby cat. "At that moment, I knew that the cat distribution system was gifting us a new kitten," she said.

