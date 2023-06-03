Abandoned kitten found in box with heart-breaking note goes viral on TikTok
After two children found a box with "free" written on top, they found an adorable cat and a heart-wrenching note inside, leading to a story that has gone viral on TikTok.
TikTok creator Amanda, who shared the now-viral vid, told Newsweek that her daughter was at a Starbucks when she and her friend found a box marked "free" and decided to open it up.
Inside was a tiny calico kitten and a note scribbled on a Post-It that read: "Pls take!! Cannot take care of." Amanda's daughter called her mom and the cat lover rushed over immediately.
"I thought she may have found a lost pet and that we were about to start our journey to finding the kitten's owner," Amanda told the outlet, but that wasn't the case.
When Amanda saw the note, she realized her daughter had found an abandoned baby cat. "At that moment, I knew that the cat distribution system was gifting us a new kitten," she said.
This TikToker is all about the so-called "cat distribution system"
The so-called "cat distribution system" is a term coined on TikTok to describe the phenomenon of a cat randomly entering and becoming a part of people's lives.
As Amanda explained, "The basic idea behind the Universal Cat Distribution System is that sometimes you don't adopt a cat: rather, a cat adopts you."
Amanda already had five cats at the time of her daughter's Starbucks discovery, but this cat lover believes in the cat distribution system and didn't hesitate to take the little calico in.
The kitten has since been given the name Dorothy by Amanda's daughter and had her first checkup at the vet. "Our vet confirmed that she does not have a microchip and that she is about two months old, weighing in at 2.8 pounds," TikToker said.
Amanda's TikTok video sharing the kitten Dorothy's adoption story has garnered over 405,000 views and thousands of comments. Many dubbed the story beautiful, while others wrote in to say the note made them cry.
It looks like this little calico really did benefit from the cat distribution system!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/sayhitomylittlefriends