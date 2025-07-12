Paralyzed Dachshund is adorably excited to go for a stroll in sweet viral video
Canada - A clip of Dachshund dog "Monty" on a walk is going viral! While it is certainly an everyday sight for his owner, viewers can't get enough of the lively pup, who has not lost his zest for life despite a tragic illness.
When TikTok user @amqzak goes outside with her Dachshunds Monty and Charlie, she likes to keep the camera on the two furry friends.
While Charlie the Dachshund is on a leash and trotting alongside his owner, black-haired Monty can be seen sitting in a special dog cart.
The Dachshund suffers from intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which is unfortunately quite common in this breed of dog.
Symptoms include pain, weakness, or – as is seen in Monty's case – paralysis.
The cute four-legged friend can no longer move his two hind legs, so the dog is pushed around by his owner when the family goes for a long stroll outside.
But instead of being quietly chauffeured around, sweet little Monty makes the best of it. In his case, this means pure joie de vivre!
Video shows half-paralyzed Dachshund bursting with joy
In one of his many walk videos, the four-legged friend can be seen sitting excitedly in his vehicle and jumping incessantly with his healthy front legs.
"You know you've got a good pace when the tongue and ears in rhythm... let's go," reads the onscreen text.
It almost looks like the Dachshund is running, as his long floppy ears flap back and forth in the breeze.
"Despite being paralyzed, Monty is confident he is going to beat Charlie to the finish line," the dog owner writes in the video's caption.
"It's all in your mindset."
If the three of them only plan to cover short distances, Monty is strapped to a special wheeled construction with a harness, which replaces his paralyzed hind legs. The Dachshund can then even decide for himself where he wants to go!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@amqzak