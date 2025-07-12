Paralyzed Dachshund is adorably excited to go for a stroll in sweet viral video

Canada - A clip of Dachshund dog "Monty" on a walk is going viral! While it is certainly an everyday sight for his owner, viewers can't get enough of the lively pup, who has not lost his zest for life despite a tragic illness.

Monty, a partially paralyzed Dachshund, is determined to compete against his brother in a "race" when he goes for a walk. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@amqzak

When TikTok user @amqzak goes outside with her Dachshunds Monty and Charlie, she likes to keep the camera on the two furry friends.

While Charlie the Dachshund is on a leash and trotting alongside his owner, black-haired Monty can be seen sitting in a special dog cart.

The Dachshund suffers from intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which is unfortunately quite common in this breed of dog.

Symptoms include pain, weakness, or – as is seen in Monty's case – paralysis.

The cute four-legged friend can no longer move his two hind legs, so the dog is pushed around by his owner when the family goes for a long stroll outside.

But instead of being quietly chauffeured around, sweet little Monty makes the best of it. In his case, this means pure joie de vivre!