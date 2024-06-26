Adorable animal intruder found inside cat cages in viral TikTok video

This woman was completely stunned when she saw that something truly unexpected – and adorable – was hiding in a rescue cat kennel!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

South Windsor, Connecticut - This woman was completely stunned when she saw what was hiding in a rescue cat kennel!

Animal rescuer Alicia Dreyer made a crazy discovery while checking the cat cages. Alicia has been rehabilitating three senior rescue cats whose past left them not only mentally but also physically damaged. One morning, she checked on the rescue cats as usual. That's when she made a curious discovery – one of the cats was no longer alone in its cage. A viral video shows Alicia opening the door of the kennel as the camera points at a corner behind the cat. Surprisingly, a tiny baby opossum is sitting there!

Curious discovery found in a cat cage

A baby opossum was hiding in the cat kennel. But how? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@SOVEREIGN.WARRIOR.BEING The young animal seems a little confused and hisses fearfully at its discoverer.

"How did you get in here?" asks Alicia in confusion. "This makes no sense to me." After all, the cat's cage is high up in the air and the area outside the kennels is secured by a fence. The opossum, which was christened Daisy after its discovery, was actually allowed to stay in the kennel but has since escaped her carers.

Some users on TikTok suspect that the little one may have clung on to one of the cats as opossum babies do with their mothers and thus got into the building unnoticed.