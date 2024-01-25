"Always scheming" cat locks dog brother out to get all the attention for himself!

Milo the tabby cat has gone viral for a nefarious and ongoing plot against his doggo brother. The prize? Their mama's undivided attention!

This Machiavelian kitty has gone viral on TikTok for cleverly locking out his Golden Retriever sibling Beckham in hopes of some one-on-one time with their owner.

The post has racked up an impressive 1.1 million views and counting since it was posted on Tuesday.

"Milo has started to do this new thing recently," reads overlayed text at the start of the video. "And I finally caught some of it on camera."

"When I am resting in bed Milo loves to be right with me to get all of my attention," Milo's human writes. "Usually, our dog Beckham will be with us in the bedroom but I guess Milo doesn't want that anymore."



Then the video shows Milo caught red-handed in the act of "partially" closing the door on Beckham. He even stops to double-check his handiwork before striding back to the bed as if nothing happened.

Despite "trying to look innocent," the text assures us that Milo "is always scheming."

After some pets, Milo "settles in and gets comfy without being disturbed by Beckham's presence."

The poor pup can be seen staring sadly through the tiny gap in the door.

"He thinks he's locked out even though the door is not shut all the way," reads the text. "I have tried to train Becks how to push open doors but he still doesn't understand."

To Beckham's abject delight, the owner lets the Golden back into the room at the end of the video!

Milo appears... displeased, to say the least.