Bella the cuddly tortoiseshell cat needs a forever home!

New York, New York - Bella the rescue cat is a gorgeous tortoiseshell lady, but she's not just a pretty face! That's right, there's a lot of love behind that pretty privilege.

The sweet kitty is four years old and has been placed with a foster family who have nothing but stellar things to report.

Per her Animal Care Center of New York City adoption page, Bella "[craves] human interactions" and play sessions with all manner of cat toys.

She also loves to hide those little toys for her foster fam to find later – she's just thoughtful like that!

This little one is an explorer, and "likes to follow you to check what you're doing." She also loves getting picked up and shown things up close as a special treat!

"Bella is very polite and loves that you are part of her daily routine: she says good morning when she hears you are awake, she'll jump on the bed and happily chirp, ready to start the day," the foster writes.

"And she says goodnight with a quick but sacred biscuit-making session at bedtime."