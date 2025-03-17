Bella the cuddly tortoiseshell cat needs a forever home!
New York, New York - Bella the rescue cat is a gorgeous tortoiseshell lady, but she's not just a pretty face! That's right, there's a lot of love behind that pretty privilege.
The sweet kitty is four years old and has been placed with a foster family who have nothing but stellar things to report.
Per her Animal Care Center of New York City adoption page, Bella "[craves] human interactions" and play sessions with all manner of cat toys.
She also loves to hide those little toys for her foster fam to find later – she's just thoughtful like that!
This little one is an explorer, and "likes to follow you to check what you're doing." She also loves getting picked up and shown things up close as a special treat!
"Bella is very polite and loves that you are part of her daily routine: she says good morning when she hears you are awake, she'll jump on the bed and happily chirp, ready to start the day," the foster writes.
"And she says goodnight with a quick but sacred biscuit-making session at bedtime."
What makes Bella the cat so special?
"From day one something that immediately caught my heart is her bouts of affection," her foster parent writes.
"She'll randomly appear out of nowhere and trot toward you with the cutest chirp to rub on your legs or climb on your laps or on the desk," they explain, adding that she doesn't seem to get tired of kisses.
"And when she comes to you she has this very resolute gait and cute facial expression – you can immediately tell what she has in mind!"
Bella the FIV+ and so should be in a home with no other cats, but she's cuddly enough to make it worth your while!
Cover photo: Screenshot/NYCACC