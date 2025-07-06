Dog plays innocent after adorable "murder plot" gone wrong: "Did you just try to kill Kevin?"

Edinburgh, UK - Did Lucie the dog just casually attempt premeditated murder on Kevin the cat ?! Let's go to the footage...

Did Lucie the Golden Retriever dog just casually attempt premeditated murder on Kevin the cat?! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lucieandkev

In the viral clip, Lucie is seen at the top of the stairs in her home while house cat Kevin is resting on one of the lowest steps almost at the bottom.

Then it happens – the Golden drops a ball in the direction of the cat, but it clearly misses her.

The camera then pans back to Lucie.

"Did you just try to kill Kevin?" jokes his owner, to which Lucie responds directly with a dramatic whimper of protest.

"I jokingly ask Lucie if she just tried to kill Kevin. Lucie responds instantly with quite an animated response, as if she has very strong feelings about the accusation," Cara Ovens told Newsweek.

"It was so perfectly timed, it caught me off guard, which is probably why people have connected with it so much."