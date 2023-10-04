Black kitten found fighting for life in a graveyard gets second chance

Vietnam - Who says black cats are bad luck? This black 2-week-old kitten was fighting for his life in a graveyard in Vietnam when a family jumped into the fray and saved him from a pack of stray dogs!

This black kitten was almost killed by a pack of stray dogs. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Vietnam Cat Welfare & Screenshot/Facebook/FOUR PAWS

This little black cat got very lucky, according to the animal rescue organizations FOUR PAWS and Vietnam Cat Welfare.

One night, when he was just about 2 weeks old, a pack of stray dogs chased him and his sibling into a graveyard and had them surrounded.

When the wild dogs killed his sibling, the kitten started screaming for help. He tried to hide next to his dead sibling, per the Vietnam Cat Welfare's Facebook post.

Luckily, a family heard the cat's calls for help and came to his rescue.

The little cat was in bad shape by the time they were able to get to it and needed to be bottle-fed around the clock.