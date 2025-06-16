Blind cat's precious reaction to her owner's help has viewers weeping

A pet owner who helped her blind cat in a difficult situation received the sweetest "thank you" ever.

Many viewers were moved to tears by the cat's cute reaction. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@littlehammyham

In a video that the cat owner shared on TikTok, a blind Calico cat paces back and forth on a windowsill in her home.

As she can't see how far down the jump is, the kitty looks visibly unsettled.

She doesn't seem to want to take the leap and instead calls for help with a meow.

Her owner then approaches carefully and stretches out her hand so that the cat can sniff her.

She then picks the animal up and places it safely on the ground.

The cat pauses for a moment to examine its surroundings, then sniffs its owner again and turns towards her.

The pet then stands up, stretches out her front paws, and "hugs" her owner's leg – a gesture that is a clear sign that the cat really loves its mama.

"my blind cat saying thank you after I helped her down because she was too scared to jump," reads the video's onscreen text.