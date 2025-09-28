Bride tries to take sweet photo with cat on her wedding day – but he's not feeling it!

This beaming bride just wanted to snap a beautiful photo as a souvenir of her wedding, but her grumpy cat had a different plan!

Floyd the cat was anything but enthusiastic about his owner getting married. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@floydmeoweather

In the funny clip shared on the TikTok page @floydmeoweather, the bride smiles at the camera as the onscreen text reads, "When you try to get a cute pic with your cat on your wedding day but this is how it turned out..."

The clip is followed by the image in question: as the woman plants a kiss on her beloved feline named Floyd, he refuses to return the affection.

Instead, he seems to be hissing!

"I think he objected to marriage with the spare human," Floyd's owner joked in the caption.

As the clip went viral, TikTok users flooded the comments with snaps of their own kitties reacting unpleasantly to their big day!

One user, meanwhile, quipped from Floyd's perspective, "'I am NOT calling him dad.'"

"Frame it immediately," another said.