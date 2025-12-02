Cat gets loose on Thanksgiving plane ride: "The cat distribution system does flights now?"

Los Angeles, California - This traveling cat seems to have taken those seatbelt signs quite seriously, as the furry friend got lost after wandering around the plane on a recent Southwest Airlines flight!

With a broad grin, the flight attendant carried the runaway cat down the aisle in the hopes of finding its owner. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jaytom531

In the midst of the Thanksgiving travel chaos, the escaped cat provided plenty of laughs on the flight from Los Angeles to St. Louis.

Passenger Jason Thompson captured the hilarious scene in a video he shared on his Instagram profile a few days ago, which shows one of the flight attendants holding the cat in his arms as he walked down the aisle.

With a broad smile on his lips and the cat in his arms, he checks that all passengers are strapped in and ready for take-off – while also trying to track down the stray's owner!

However, no one claimed the cat at first. Presumably, the owner didn't even notice that the pet had escaped the carrier.

"If you have a cat, your cat is now missing," a voice can be heard saying over the PA system. "If you sat next to the person who has a cat and you know who it is, please press the call button."

The video has racked up more than 137,000 likes since it was posted.

In the comments, Thompson clarified that after a few more forays by the flight attendant, the owner finally recognized their cat and took it back.