Cat adopts wild baby animal in precious post – but then a warning!

When a woman went to check on her pet cat and its new kittens, she made a surprising discovery. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jenn.in.the.country

"When nature writes a better story than Disney," Jenn said with a smile in her Instagram video.

In the clip, she can be seen running towards her gray cat, who was feeding her babies at that moment.

However, it wasn't just her own kittens who were getting the precious milk, but also a surprising adopted baby!

Well hidden next to the kittens was a tiny baby rabbit hanging from the mama cat.

Jenn goes on to explain in her video that the baby rabbit did not come from one of the family's pets, but found its way to the cat family from the wild.

For this reason, the local resident also has words of warning for her viewers.