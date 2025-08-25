Cat adopts wild baby animal in precious post – but then a warning!
When a woman went to check on her pet cat and its new kittens, she made a surprising discovery.
"When nature writes a better story than Disney," Jenn said with a smile in her Instagram video.
In the clip, she can be seen running towards her gray cat, who was feeding her babies at that moment.
However, it wasn't just her own kittens who were getting the precious milk, but also a surprising adopted baby!
Well hidden next to the kittens was a tiny baby rabbit hanging from the mama cat.
Jenn goes on to explain in her video that the baby rabbit did not come from one of the family's pets, but found its way to the cat family from the wild.
For this reason, the local resident also has words of warning for her viewers.
Cat owner gives important disclaimer
"Let’s pause the cuteness for a moment of education," writes the cat mom in her post. "If you find a wild animal, it’s best bet for survival is for you to leave it be."
Jenn explains that mother rabbits intentionally feed their offspring only a few times a day so that predators are not lured to the nest by their scent.
"Around 3 weeks old, young rabbits begin leaving the nest and exploring. At this age, they’re about the size of a tennis ball, their eyes are open, and they can hop on their own," she says. "They look tiny but are often already weaned or almost there."
In the case of her own cat, who has apparently adopted the little rabbit and accepted it into her family, Jenn will not intervene further.
She "hope[s] for the best for this little guy." After all, rabbits are normally considered potential prey for cats! An update video shows that all is still well so far, at least.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jenn.in.the.country