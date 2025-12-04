Cat goes wild with the zoomies – but the dog remains hilariously unbothered

Hickory, North Carolina - Even the calmest of cats can get a little crazy, but one feline has gone viral after his dog sibling became a helpless victim of the chaos!

The orange cat couldn't stop teasing his big dog brother. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ansleyharwell

Ansley Harwell, an elementary school teacher from North Carolina, couldn't help but start recording as her orange cat stormed through the living room as if he'd been bitten by a monkey.

The zooming cat literally used the sofa as a parkour element to catapult himself across the room with daring leaps.

In the middle of it all: a beleaguered German shepherd who made himself comfortable on the carpet as the kitty went wild.

The dog calmly endured the cat's antics, even when they seemed to target him!

In a viral video of the moment, the cat can be seen ambushing his big brother with huge pupils, hopping dangerously close over his snout and provoking him again and again.

Surprisingly, the dog remains completely calm.