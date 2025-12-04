Cat goes wild with the zoomies – but the dog remains hilariously unbothered
Hickory, North Carolina - Even the calmest of cats can get a little crazy, but one feline has gone viral after his dog sibling became a helpless victim of the chaos!
Ansley Harwell, an elementary school teacher from North Carolina, couldn't help but start recording as her orange cat stormed through the living room as if he'd been bitten by a monkey.
The zooming cat literally used the sofa as a parkour element to catapult himself across the room with daring leaps.
In the middle of it all: a beleaguered German shepherd who made himself comfortable on the carpet as the kitty went wild.
The dog calmly endured the cat's antics, even when they seemed to target him!
In a viral video of the moment, the cat can be seen ambushing his big brother with huge pupils, hopping dangerously close over his snout and provoking him again and again.
Surprisingly, the dog remains completely calm.
German shepherd isn't fazed by orange cat's craziness!
Although Ansley's clip is only 31 seconds long, the cat is said to have been in his wild state for a whole two hours!
"When the cat is on a mission and the dog's patience deserves an award," she wrote over the video.
At the end of the clip, the German shepherd seemed to be losing just a bit of that patience, looking back at his owner as if to say, "Are you seeing this?"
TikTokers can't get enough of the hilarious interaction, and the video has now racked up nearly two million views.
"this is literally how I flirt," one user joked.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ansleyharwell