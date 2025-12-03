Lonely cat completely transforms after big surprise from her owners!
Freya the cat was never a particularly cheerful kitty, but that all changed when her owners gave her a very special gift.
In a video published on TikTok, viewers get a glimpse of what Freya's life looked like up until a few months ago.
In the many snapshots, the cat is seen looking discontentedly into nothingness, preferring to sleep away the day rather than play.
In another clip, Freya snuggles up close to her cuddly cactus toy, and in a third, she sits alone in the hallway, looking sadly at the ceiling.
It's clear that the feline was not happy, and her owners noticed it too.
So, they decided to make a change and treated their cat to a special surprise: they got her a playmate!
The second half of the video shows a transformed Freya, who has clearly gotten a renewed spirit from her new kitten pal named Teddy.
Freya the cat is full of life after getting a new kitten sibling
In the clips of the two cats playing together, the older one is suddenly full of glee!
She enthusiastically jumps around with her little friend, gently cleans his ears, snuggles up close to him on the couch, and goes for walks with him in the neighborhood.
The pair have clearly become best friends in a short space of time, and their owners can see that too.
They gush in the caption that getting the kitten was the "best decision ever" for their family.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@freyathesiberian