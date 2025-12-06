Woman turns to Reddit after finding kitten crying in the snow: "Is there any chance?"

Emily could hardly believe her eyes when she found a helpless kitten outside during a snowstorm and decided to take immediate action.

Emily brought the completely exhausted cat to safety, but his condition deteriorated rapidly. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/u/Emilylikes

A touching post on Reddit shows a picture of the tiny kitten that was discovered crying in the snow near the entrance to a school.

As Emily explained in her post, her daughter found the poor animal while shoveling snow in the rural area.

She immediately took the little feline home, got some cat's milk and a "high-calorie gel" to keep the furry friend warm and hopefully nurse him back to health.

But the cat's condition deteriorated rapidly.

"What do we do? Is there any chance?" Emily asked Reddit four hours later in a post update.

The little animal was completely exhausted and barely looked alive. Although the kitten twitched and purred from time to time, it showed absolutely no interest in eating.

Within a few days, the post received over 12,000 likes and more than 550 comments on Reddit.

"I really didn't think he would still be alive by the time I got to the pet store," she admitted.

But Emily and her family were determined to save the struggling kitten, and gradually, he began showing some signs of improvement.