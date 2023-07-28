Cat adorably comforts blind rescue dog in precious viral clip

Boughanem, Morocco - Blind rescue dog Tam may have a lot of challenges in life, but the smart and loving cat Elodie is always there by his side!

A blind rescue dog named Tam shares an adorable bond with cat Elodie at a shelter in Morocco. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sunshine_animal_refuge_agadir

This beautiful story about a friendship between a cat and a dog is both sweet and unique.

Tam is blind and lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the elasticity of the skin and weakens the joints.

Living with the rare disease is tough, but when Tam has a bad day, kitty Elodie has an adorable way of cheering him up as he gives him a cat massage to ease the pain in his joints.

Both four-legged friends live at Sunshine Animal Refuge Agadir (SARA) in Boughanem, Morocco, and they have yet to find a family to take them in.

The shelter posted the touching story on Instagram, where thousands of people showed their appreciation for the intimate relationship between the two animals.