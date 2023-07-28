Cat adorably comforts blind rescue dog in precious viral clip
Boughanem, Morocco - Blind rescue dog Tam may have a lot of challenges in life, but the smart and loving cat Elodie is always there by his side!
This beautiful story about a friendship between a cat and a dog is both sweet and unique.
Tam is blind and lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the elasticity of the skin and weakens the joints.
Living with the rare disease is tough, but when Tam has a bad day, kitty Elodie has an adorable way of cheering him up as he gives him a cat massage to ease the pain in his joints.
Both four-legged friends live at Sunshine Animal Refuge Agadir (SARA) in Boughanem, Morocco, and they have yet to find a family to take them in.
The shelter posted the touching story on Instagram, where thousands of people showed their appreciation for the intimate relationship between the two animals.
Cat helps relieve dog's pain with massages
In the viral clip, the affectionate cat stands on her hind legs and kneads her paws into Tam's fur, which appears to calm the sweet dog.
The regular massages never cease to amaze volunteers at the Moroccan animal center. "All the cats adore him and give him cuddles and massages," Hazel Skeet, a volunteer at SARA, told The Dodo.
This rhythmic pressing of paws against a surface or living thing (sometimes referred to as "making biscuits") is a sweet sign of affection for cats, so if you have ever noticed this behavior in your pet, you can be sure that your cat loves you!
