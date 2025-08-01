Cat adorably crashes tourist's lunch in Greece: "The kind of problem I want"

Crete, Greece - Lunch took a surprising turn for one tourist traveling around Greece, as a cuddly little cat decided to make himself at home right on her lap!

The little cat made himself quite comfortable on the tourist's lap! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@_malickaaa5

In a viral video on her TikTok channel @_malickaaa5, the vacationer captured the sweet encounter for her followers.

In the clip, the woman can be seen eating in a restaurant on the Greek vacation island of Crete while stroking a stray cat.

"Eating out in Greece be like," she joked in the video's on-screen text.

The friendly feline didn't want to leave her side afterwards, and the adorable moment has left millions on TikTok swooning!

The video has earned over 700,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, where users gushed over the sweet interaction.

"The kind of problem I want," one viewer commented.

"The way I wouldn't leave and stay with the cat," another said.

"this is my sign to go to greece again," another TikToker wrote.