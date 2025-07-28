Wild deer thinks this cat is her baby in heartmelting viral footage!

An unusual animal friendship has melted many hearts online – Sara Stephens' pet cat made friends with a wild deer!

Sara's cat found a lovely new deer friend outside! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ckls1622

The kitty's owner captured the cute scenes on video on her TikTok account, @ckls1622.

The viral clip shows an orange tabby cat calmly and lavishly being licked by a deer.

Elvis Presley's song Can't Help Falling in Love is played to add a touch of romance to the whole thing.

When the deer has finished grooming its new friend, the kitten seems visibly satisfied.

Numerous viewers commented on the sweet video.

"the deer, the cat, the view... girl are you in heaven?" enthused one user.

Another wrote "cat probably hasnt felt that since its momma :(" as a third said, "That's been going on longer than you filmed. He is soaked."

"deer is thinking maybe if i get in good with this mountain lion cub it will protect me when it get big," suggested another user.