Wild deer thinks this cat is her baby in heartmelting viral footage!
An unusual animal friendship has melted many hearts online – Sara Stephens' pet cat made friends with a wild deer!
The kitty's owner captured the cute scenes on video on her TikTok account, @ckls1622.
The viral clip shows an orange tabby cat calmly and lavishly being licked by a deer.
Elvis Presley's song Can't Help Falling in Love is played to add a touch of romance to the whole thing.
When the deer has finished grooming its new friend, the kitten seems visibly satisfied.
Numerous viewers commented on the sweet video.
"the deer, the cat, the view... girl are you in heaven?" enthused one user.
Another wrote "cat probably hasnt felt that since its momma :(" as a third said, "That's been going on longer than you filmed. He is soaked."
"deer is thinking maybe if i get in good with this mountain lion cub it will protect me when it get big," suggested another user.
Cat and deer bonding session isn't an isolated event
There is even a touch of drama at the end of the TikTok clip: when the deer suddenly opens its mouth wide, some viewers hold their breath.
However, the kitten is not bitten, but continues to feel comfortable in the presence of its animal friend.
According to Sara, this encounter is not an isolated case. This deer repeatedly approaches her cat – cuddling, licking, and sniffing it.
Other deer from the same herd also show a keen interest in the kitty from time to time. Animal friend group, activate!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ckls1622