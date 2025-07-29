Disabled cat shocks owner with clever method of getting onto the bed all by himself!

Dallas, Texas - Pet owner Gabriel wanted to know how his disabled cat gets up to his favorite spot when dad is not at home, and the result amazed millions of viewers.

The little cat's courageous determination touched many hearts. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chilisbarandgril

Gabriel has a Tuxedo cat called Grendel who suffers from cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological disorder that affects balance.

The disease is neither painful nor contagious, but unfortunately, it is not treatable. Affected cats usually adapt quickly so that they can still move, albeit very unsteadily.

That being said, the little house cat's favorite place to chill at home is his owner's big, comfy bed.

But here's the thing – Gabriel kept finding Grendel lying on his bed without his owner's help, and it made the cat dad wonder how the heck his pet was managing to get up there by himself.

To find out, Gabriel decided to set up a camera to film the bedroom during the day while he was away at work.

The impressive result, which Gabriel posted on TikTok, has gone viral!

In the clip, Grendel pulls himself as close to the edge of the bed as possible. He stretches his front paws out to the side to find his footing and takes a few tries as he keeps losing his balance.

The determined cat then uses the strength in his front paws to pull himself up, clawing at the blankets in case he slips.