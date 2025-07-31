Stray kitten hops onto New York subway – and finds the sweetest happy ending!

New York, New York - New York City subway riders got quite the surprise when a tiny kitten suddenly slipped into their train car!

The stray kitten hopped onto the subway car "like she was headed to work," one passenger joked. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pocahontae8

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of New York's underground, a stray kitten found herself among all the rushing people.

As a recent TikTok video from one subway rider shows, the furry friend first balanced carefully on the platform before deciding to take a ride through the Big Apple.

Intimidated by all the people, the young cat decided to take refuge under the seats.

In the meantime, passengers had become aware of the unexpected commuter and were looking for the owner.

The kitten didn't know what was happening to her when a woman suddenly lifted her from the floor and looked around, but nobody seemed to be searching for the animal.

So, the young woman made a big decision.