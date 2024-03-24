Cat and dog duo melt hearts during thunderstorm snuggle sesh

Houston, Texas - April the dog is afraid of thunderstorms, so when it recently stormed outside again, kitten Nala was immediately by her side .

Cat Nala gave dog April love and comfort when a storm was raging outside. © TikTok/barns_adventures

Dogs and cats can develop an intimate relationship, as demonstrated by a new video that has gone viral from TikTok user barns_adventures.

The clip features tabby cat Nala comforting her golden retriever friend April, with text explaining there was a recent thunderstorm in their hometown of Houston, Texas, and that both animals have "always been scared of thunder."

Nala shows her affection by licking the dog's head to reassure her. Both pets are surprisingly calm despite the loud storm.

Since it's posting earlier this week, the video has been viewed over 240,000 times and counting.

"BRB crying my eyes out," the clip is captioned, and set to the score of the movie Up to further tug at the heart strings.