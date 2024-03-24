Cat and dog duo melt hearts during thunderstorm snuggle sesh
Houston, Texas - April the dog is afraid of thunderstorms, so when it recently stormed outside again, kitten Nala was immediately by her side.
Dogs and cats can develop an intimate relationship, as demonstrated by a new video that has gone viral from TikTok user barns_adventures.
The clip features tabby cat Nala comforting her golden retriever friend April, with text explaining there was a recent thunderstorm in their hometown of Houston, Texas, and that both animals have "always been scared of thunder."
Nala shows her affection by licking the dog's head to reassure her. Both pets are surprisingly calm despite the loud storm.
Since it's posting earlier this week, the video has been viewed over 240,000 times and counting.
"BRB crying my eyes out," the clip is captioned, and set to the score of the movie Up to further tug at the heart strings.
How to make your pet feel safe during a thunderstorm
TikTok users agreed that the clip is vying for the sweetest animal clip on the internet, and made many shed a tear.
"You could have warned me beforehand that I would cry in public because of this," one viewer commented.
Many users were fascinated by Nala the cat. "Literally an emotional support animal," wrote one user. "I'm about to cry over her," added another.
Dogs and cats naturally hide and seek out cave-like areas when they feel scared of things, like thunderstorms and loud banging from fireworks.
To make your pets feel safer, you can create a cozy place for them to retreat to - for example, a basket covered with a blanket or a comfy bed.
Cover photo: TikTok/barns_adventures