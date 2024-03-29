Cat can't resist cuddling newborn brother in adorable clip

Influencers Kareem and Fifi are proud cat parents, but this year, their household underwent a big change as they welcomed their first human baby into the world. As their feline came to terms with a new sibling, a viral TikTok has shown the process wasn't exactly smooth!

Chase the cat couldn't resist getting close to the adorable newborn. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dontstopmeowing

In the viral video, cat Chase climbed into the baby's cradle as his was about to take a nap, but his paws came threateningly close to the little one's face.

Mother Fifi didn't like it all. Although Chase ended up lying down very carefully next to the baby, it was too close for comfort.

"It's so hard keeping him away," the new mom wrote in the caption.

While she was rather worried, TikTokers' hearts have melted over the clip, which has earned over six million views.

In the comments, too, it quickly became clear what users thought of Fifi's fears.