Cat can't resist cuddling newborn brother in adorable clip
Influencers Kareem and Fifi are proud cat parents, but this year, their household underwent a big change as they welcomed their first human baby into the world. As their feline came to terms with a new sibling, a viral TikTok has shown the process wasn't exactly smooth!
In the viral video, cat Chase climbed into the baby's cradle as his was about to take a nap, but his paws came threateningly close to the little one's face.
Mother Fifi didn't like it all. Although Chase ended up lying down very carefully next to the baby, it was too close for comfort.
"It's so hard keeping him away," the new mom wrote in the caption.
While she was rather worried, TikTokers' hearts have melted over the clip, which has earned over six million views.
In the comments, too, it quickly became clear what users thought of Fifi's fears.
Cat and baby's sweet moment together warms hearts on TikTok
Many of them asked why Fifi was so worried, writing that they thought the scene was adorable and noted how careful Chase was with the newborn.
However, science proves Fifi right, as babies and cats should never be left alone together.
The animal welfare organization Tasso e.V., for example, has wanted that there is a risk of suffocation for the baby if the cat lies on them and cannot escape.
Despite the confused replies, it looks like Fifi's already got the mom life down pat.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dontstopmeowing