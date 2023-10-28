Cat carrier houses surprise stowaway in "dad move" vet visit

Raleigh, North Carolina - A pet owner from North Carolina wondered why he heard such a "scuffle" when he put his cat Lily in her carrier for a vet visit. Marveling at how heavy she seemed to be, his jaw dropped when he opened it up.

Lily looked skeptically in her carrier. It turns out, she wasn't alone! © Screenshot/TikTok/mbpage

A TikTok video detailed a debacle that made a family's group chat and the vet laugh, along with hundreds of thousands of viewers online.

A dad narrates the clip, saying he was confused by the commotion coming from Lily's crate on their trip to the vet.

He soon realized he had two cats with him instead of one! Sampson, his son's cat, somehow ended up in the transport box next to Lily.

The vet got quite a chuckle from the two-for-one mix-up, and spontaneously decided to examine the stowaway as well.

His daughter Mary Brennan Page then shared the story on her TikTok account, where it quickly went viral.