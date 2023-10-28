Cat carrier houses surprise stowaway in "dad move" vet visit
Raleigh, North Carolina - A pet owner from North Carolina wondered why he heard such a "scuffle" when he put his cat Lily in her carrier for a vet visit. Marveling at how heavy she seemed to be, his jaw dropped when he opened it up.
A TikTok video detailed a debacle that made a family's group chat and the vet laugh, along with hundreds of thousands of viewers online.
A dad narrates the clip, saying he was confused by the commotion coming from Lily's crate on their trip to the vet.
He soon realized he had two cats with him instead of one! Sampson, his son's cat, somehow ended up in the transport box next to Lily.
The vet got quite a chuckle from the two-for-one mix-up, and spontaneously decided to examine the stowaway as well.
His daughter Mary Brennan Page then shared the story on her TikTok account, where it quickly went viral.
TikTok video with surprise cat in carrier goes viral
The video now has over 530,000 views and counting.
It's notoriously difficult to get a cat into a carrier to transport them - let alone two cats!
"He was riding with her for emotional support," one viewer commented.
"This is such a dad move lol," another TikToker joked.
This dad will surely be checking twice for any tagalongs down the line!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/mbpage