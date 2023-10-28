Cat carrier houses surprise stowaway in "dad move" vet visit

A North Carolina pet owner made a curious mistake when he took his cat to the vet, and hundreds of thousands are now laughing about it on TikTok.

By Christian Norm

Raleigh, North Carolina - A pet owner from North Carolina wondered why he heard such a "scuffle" when he put his cat Lily in her carrier for a vet visit. Marveling at how heavy she seemed to be, his jaw dropped when he opened it up.

Lily looked skeptically in her carrier. It turns out, she wasn't alone!
Lily looked skeptically in her carrier. It turns out, she wasn't alone!  © Screenshot/TikTok/mbpage

A TikTok video detailed a debacle that made a family's group chat and the vet laugh, along with hundreds of thousands of viewers online.

A dad narrates the clip, saying he was confused by the commotion coming from Lily's crate on their trip to the vet.

He soon realized he had two cats with him instead of one! Sampson, his son's cat, somehow ended up in the transport box next to Lily.

Dog paradise? Thousands of pups roam in mountain oasis
Dogs Dog paradise? Thousands of pups roam in mountain oasis

The vet got quite a chuckle from the two-for-one mix-up, and spontaneously decided to examine the stowaway as well.

His daughter Mary Brennan Page then shared the story on her TikTok account, where it quickly went viral.

TikTok video with surprise cat in carrier goes viral

Sampson the cat had come along as a stowaway.
Sampson the cat had come along as a stowaway.  © Screenshot/TikTok/mbpage

The video now has over 530,000 views and counting.

It's notoriously difficult to get a cat into a carrier to transport them - let alone two cats!

"He was riding with her for emotional support," one viewer commented.

Watch the incredible moment this wind surfer gets knocked off his board by a humpack whale!
Animals Watch the incredible moment this wind surfer gets knocked off his board by a humpack whale!

"This is such a dad move lol," another TikToker joked.

This dad will surely be checking twice for any tagalongs down the line!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/mbpage

More on Cats: