Barn animals have adorably concerned reaction to sick little boy

This sick little boy is receiving very special support from all of those in his household – including some unusual animal family members! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@terryfarm8

His mother shared a video on TikTok, which might seem a little strange to some viewers.

In the clip, the little boy can be seen sleeping on a board in the barn, complete with a comforter and pillow.

According to the description, the child had caught a nasty stomach flu, "and all of the farm animals were so concerned."

But instead of keeping him in bed at home, his mother took him outside for good reason!

According to the caption, the farmer mama would have been busy in the barn by four o'clock in the morning, and she didn't think it was safe for her son to stay in the house alone at that hour while he was sick.

That's why she built him a little cozy setup in the barn where she could keep an eye on him.

Besides, he wouldn't have been so sweetly cared for by his animal friends in the house!

The footage of the mother shows several different kinds of farm animals coming to the bedside one after the other to check on the kiddo.

This includes a large turkey, a calf, and a full-grown cow, who even appears to be loudly expressing its concern for the child.