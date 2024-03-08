Cat crashes woman's vacation sleep in Italy!

Siena, Italy - When this woman went to sleep during her vacation in Italy, she awoke to find herself no longer alone – a cat had crawled into her bed!

Amy regularly shares her travel experiences on TikTok. © Screenshot/TikTok/@socialmediaamy

Amy, who posts impressions of her travel destinations on TikTok, had a surprising encounter in a church in Tuscany near the city of Siena.

When she woke up in the 13th century building, she was unexpectedly embraced by Marco.

However, the secret visitor was not a love-struck Italian but a cat in need of a cuddle!

The black and white four-legged friend simply snuck into the vacationer's room and made himself at home. Amy captured the moment on her cell phone and posted the video on TikTok earlier this week.

"Guess I own a cat now," she wrote in the caption.

It wasn't to be the only visit, because Marco kept coming back to her!