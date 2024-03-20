Cat decides dishwasher is his new private fortress in hilarious viral video!

Ask any cat owner, and they'll tell you that their furry companions get up to some crazy hijinx! Case in point: Jeeve the cat and his dishwasher fort.

A cat made himself comfortable in his owners' dishwasher but was thankfully not washed! © Screenshot/Instagram/@3cats_2moms

Note: cats are not dishwasher safe!

The black and white kitty wanted some alone time from his humans and took solace amongst the flatware.

Jeeve made himself comfortable on the top shelf of the dishwasher, aka New Jeevesland.

In all honestly, he was lucky to be discovered before the next wash cycle!

His owners, Jessie and Chloe, posted a video on Instagram showing the little guy hanging out between clean bowls in the dishwasher.

Per Newsweek, one of the two women heard strange noises coming from the kitchen and went in search of clues.

As they got closer to the open door of the dishwasher, the noises became clearer and clearer.