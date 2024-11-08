Cat drags live mouse home, but it's not what you think: "It's giving Tom and Jerry"

Gloucester, UK - Cats often kill and bring home animals as "presents" for their humans, but Chewie the cat didn't seem to get the memo that her prey had to be dead before bringing it in the house!

"We were sitting in front of the TV and its little face just appeared from under the TV cabinet," said Abbie Doctor in an interview with Newsweek.

Understandably, the British woman did not want a live mouse in her home.

"We chased it around the house for a while," she said.

But the attempt to catch the poor rodent took a surprising turn.

Doctor was so fascinated that she quickly grabbed her camera and shot a video!