Cat drags live mouse home, but it's not what you think: "It's giving Tom and Jerry"
Gloucester, UK - Cats often kill and bring home animals as "presents" for their humans, but Chewie the cat didn't seem to get the memo that her prey had to be dead before bringing it in the house!
"We were sitting in front of the TV and its little face just appeared from under the TV cabinet," said Abbie Doctor in an interview with Newsweek.
Understandably, the British woman did not want a live mouse in her home.
"We chased it around the house for a while," she said.
But the attempt to catch the poor rodent took a surprising turn.
Doctor was so fascinated that she quickly grabbed her camera and shot a video!
Viral TikTok video shows bizarre moment between cat and mouse: "My pet has a pet"
The mouse, who had looked death in the eye, no longer seemed to fear anything.
On the contrary, the little rodent sits calmly at one of the cats' food bowls to help itself to the food.
The mouse doesn't care in the slightest that the house cat Chewie is sneaking around it – it keeps on eating!
"My pet has a pet," wrote Doctor in the video's caption as onscreen text reads, "It's giving Tom and Jerry."
Fortunately, there was also a happy ending for the mouse, who stayed for a while until they managed to catch him and release him into their greenhouse.
"Imagine the mouse going back to his family and trying to explain how a cat didn't eat him and instead gave him food," wrote one TikTok commenter.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abbiedoctor