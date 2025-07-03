Dog hysterically hijacks his humans' wedding proposal: "How do I make this about me?"

When pure joy turns directly into utter terror, Scout the dog isn't far behind – or is he? A viral TikTok video shows how the pup hijacked his owners' engagement in a matter of seconds.

Kenlyn is newly engaged, but his dog Scout has completely different problems. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kenlyn_mcguiregolf

While Kenlyn, who proposed, stands behind the camera, his new fiancée holds up her ring.

But then the man pans the camera towards the river behind the scene, where Golden Retriever Scout was supposed to be playing.

Alas, the poor dog has got caught in the rapids and is drifting away helplessly!

His humans shout in surprise as the footage cuts out.

Commenters had fun with the video, one saying, "Scout said 'how do I make this about me?'"

A second wrote, "Scout trying not to be dramatic but literally needs a search and rescue."

"Scout said 'Nope, I will remain the focus of this relationship,'" joked a third.



In an interview with Newsweek, Kenlyn revealed how the story ended.