Dog hysterically hijacks his humans' wedding proposal: "How do I make this about me?"
When pure joy turns directly into utter terror, Scout the dog isn't far behind – or is he? A viral TikTok video shows how the pup hijacked his owners' engagement in a matter of seconds.
While Kenlyn, who proposed, stands behind the camera, his new fiancée holds up her ring.
But then the man pans the camera towards the river behind the scene, where Golden Retriever Scout was supposed to be playing.
Alas, the poor dog has got caught in the rapids and is drifting away helplessly!
His humans shout in surprise as the footage cuts out.
Commenters had fun with the video, one saying, "Scout said 'how do I make this about me?'"
A second wrote, "Scout trying not to be dramatic but literally needs a search and rescue."
"Scout said 'Nope, I will remain the focus of this relationship,'" joked a third.
In an interview with Newsweek, Kenlyn revealed how the story ended.
Viral TikTok hit is followed by second clip with reassuring message
He and his fiancée rescued Scout from the raging river a short time later.
"He's more than okay – so happy to swim," Kenlyn said. "I thought it was funny but kinda knew others would, too!"
Little Scout now has a small paddling pool in his owner's yard for bathing – better safe than sorry!
