Cat flaunts its cat-itude in fitting take on TikTok's "dumb ways to die" trend

Just because a kitty cat looks fluffy and adorable doesn't mean it wants you to touch it, and one TikTok user proved her fine feline's point the hard way.

A cat on TikTok named Ringo showed that while he is cute, he may not be too cuddly. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/ringoandryan

Cats aren't necessarily known to be loving and warm, yet some people conveniently forget this little tidbit of information on a daily basis.

While they are extremely adorable and call to be cuddled, not every cat is openly affectionate. TikTok user @ringodanyan showcased just how uninterested a cat named Ringo was with its owner trying to show them love in a feline's take on the app's "dumb ways to die" trend.

In the video, the cat is seen peacefully sitting on a blanket while the on-screen text reads, "omg! your cat is so cute! can I pet him?" before its owner tries to do just that. Ringo immediately lashes out and slaps their hand with his paw before attempting to bite it.

As one can see, Ringo may look cute and cuddly, but he's clearly not about any affection he doesn't initiate first. Despite this, TikTok users seemed to agree that attempting to get a pet in would be worth the risk.

One commented, "no need to think about it, i'll pet immediately," while another wrote, "Hey it would be worth it tho."