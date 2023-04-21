Cat gets disguised as baby in over-the-top outfit to smuggle drugs

Nizhny Tagil, Russia - A drug dealer from Russia helmed a plan to hide heaps of narcotics in baby clothing. And for better camouflage, she disguised her cat as the baby – even dressing her in a diaper and an elaborate outfit .

A woman from Russia disguised her cat as a baby, probably because she thought she could smuggle drugs better that way. © Screenshot/YouTube/Russisches Innenministerium - МВД России

A suspect was caught with an unusual animal bundle, Russian police confirmed, and now, the strange kitty crime has garnered worldwide attention.

According to reports, a woman traveled from Siberia to the city of Nizhny Tagil in Russia to help in "the attempted sale of narcotic drugs on a large scale." She was instructed to package the drugs into smaller portions and distribute them.

"To avoid suspicion, she portrayed a mother walking with her underage daughter and infant," confirmed Irina Volk, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

She was soon detained by police and was "caught red-handed."



As shown by official videos, police not only found a cat inside the bundle the woman was holding, but it was dressed in a very thorough getup – and hiding a large load.

