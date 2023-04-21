Cat gets disguised as baby in over-the-top outfit to smuggle drugs

The cat was wearing a onesie and even diapers. This is how a woman from Russia wanted to smuggle the drug N-methylephedrine.

By Adrian Schintlmeister

Nizhny Tagil, Russia - A drug dealer from Russia helmed a plan to hide heaps of narcotics in baby clothing. And for better camouflage, she disguised her cat as the baby – even dressing her in a diaper and an elaborate outfit.

A woman from Russia disguised her cat as a baby, probably because she thought she could smuggle drugs better that way.
A woman from Russia disguised her cat as a baby, probably because she thought she could smuggle drugs better that way.

A suspect was caught with an unusual animal bundle, Russian police confirmed, and now, the strange kitty crime has garnered worldwide attention.

According to reports, a woman traveled from Siberia to the city of Nizhny Tagil in Russia to help in "the attempted sale of narcotic drugs on a large scale." She was instructed to package the drugs into smaller portions and distribute them.

"To avoid suspicion, she portrayed a mother walking with her underage daughter and infant," confirmed Irina Volk, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

She was soon detained by police and was "caught red-handed."

As shown by official videos, police not only found a cat inside the bundle the woman was holding, but it was dressed in a very thorough getup – and hiding a large load.

The cat was found by police dressed in layers of clothing.
The cat was found by police dressed in layers of clothing.
The cat was also wearing a diaper.
The cat was also wearing a diaper.
Police spokeswoman Irina Wolk said the suspect "was caught red-handed."
Police spokeswoman Irina Wolk said the suspect "was caught red-handed."
Five packets containing a white powdery substance were transported by the woman in her cat's outfit.
Five packets containing a white powdery substance were transported by the woman in her cat's outfit.
The suspected narcotics smuggler was detained afterwards.
The suspected narcotics smuggler was detained afterwards.

Drugs found on cat underneath elaborate disguise

The cat was found in a police search with layers upon layers of clothing on.
The cat was found in a police search with layers upon layers of clothing on.

The suspect clearly took great pains to disguise the cat convincingly.

The cat was stuffed underneath many layers of over-the-top clothing, including a snowsuit, a onesie, a t-shirt, a wool hat, little gloves, baby shoes – and a diaper!

Authorities "removed five bundles of white powder which turned out to be N-methylephedron" from inside.

"The figure was taken into custody," Volk said.

Police also searched an apartment rented by the suspect and found electronic scales, packaging materials, plastic containers, and more bundles of banned substances. About 170 grams of the drug were found and seized in total.

The woman is likely to face several years in prison. It is unclear what will happen to the cat accomplice.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Russisches Innenministerium - МВД России

