Cat gets disguised as baby in over-the-top outfit to smuggle drugs
Nizhny Tagil, Russia - A drug dealer from Russia helmed a plan to hide heaps of narcotics in baby clothing. And for better camouflage, she disguised her cat as the baby – even dressing her in a diaper and an elaborate outfit.
A suspect was caught with an unusual animal bundle, Russian police confirmed, and now, the strange kitty crime has garnered worldwide attention.
According to reports, a woman traveled from Siberia to the city of Nizhny Tagil in Russia to help in "the attempted sale of narcotic drugs on a large scale." She was instructed to package the drugs into smaller portions and distribute them.
"To avoid suspicion, she portrayed a mother walking with her underage daughter and infant," confirmed Irina Volk, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
She was soon detained by police and was "caught red-handed."
As shown by official videos, police not only found a cat inside the bundle the woman was holding, but it was dressed in a very thorough getup – and hiding a large load.
Drugs found on cat underneath elaborate disguise
The suspect clearly took great pains to disguise the cat convincingly.
The cat was stuffed underneath many layers of over-the-top clothing, including a snowsuit, a onesie, a t-shirt, a wool hat, little gloves, baby shoes – and a diaper!
Authorities "removed five bundles of white powder which turned out to be N-methylephedron" from inside.
"The figure was taken into custody," Volk said.
Police also searched an apartment rented by the suspect and found electronic scales, packaging materials, plastic containers, and more bundles of banned substances. About 170 grams of the drug were found and seized in total.
The woman is likely to face several years in prison. It is unclear what will happen to the cat accomplice.
