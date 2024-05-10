Cat gets tearful goodbye from college crew in viral TikTok

A sweet cat helped a group of college roommates finish their last year at school. But what happened during the heart-wrenching moment that most had to say goodbye to their pet? TikTok found out!

A sweet cat helped a group of college roommates finish their last year at college - and they had a tearful bon voyage. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@julia.pytlik

Julia Pytlik and her roommates really wanted to have a cat during their time together at college.

When a friend of Julia's had a cute furry friend to give away, it seemed like the right time.

The ladies adopted Binx the kitten during their senior year of college and raised her together, Julia told Newsweek.

Even then, the students discussed who should keep Binx at the end of the year.

Binx the cat proved to be a huge mood booster during the roommates' stressful last semester of college, providing comfort and fun to the group.

But when the year finally came to an end, the friends moved out of their shared apartment and faced the inevitable.

While Julia held the cat in her arms, her friends said their emotional goodbyes to Binx - and the rest is internet history.