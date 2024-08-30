Cat goes missing and owner can't believe where she finds her!

Los Angeles, California - Benny the British shorthair cat likes to make himself comfortable in the most unusual places... including inside a giant five foot high decorative vase!

Benny the British shorthair cat likes to make himself comfortable in unusual places... including inside a giant five foot high decorative vase! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@_bennyfromtheblock_

The huge object was so heavy that it initially took two delivery men to transport it into the house.

When the new vase was finally in place, Benny's family was overjoyed.

The cat himself showed no particular interest in the piece – until he found himself caught in its clutches.

Benny the cat was playing near the vase, just "zooming around in the area" but his owner Tiffany "paid him no mind."

"Suddenly, I heard a faint meow. Since he rarely meows, I knew something was up," she told Newsweek.



Tiffany searched everywhere but the vase at first, not expecting the unusual hiding place.

Eventually, Tiffany did look inside. Lo and behold – there was Benny!

Benny was sitting on the floor, and he looked upset.

"How could you do this?" asked his exasperated owner, her voice echoing down into the vase.

Tiffany captured the hysterical moment on video and posted it on Instagram to viral success!