Moo Deng turns one as fans wish "hippo" birthday to world's cutest viral sensation

Si Racha, Thailand - Thailand's pygmy hippo Moo Deng marked her first birthday on Thursday as she grows out of the infancy which boosted her to worldwide internet fame.

Thailand's internet sensation Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo who captured hearts the world over, turned one year old on Thursday. © Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP

Crowds have been invited to a four-day festival at Khao Kheow Open Zoo where Moo Deng – meaning "Bouncy Pork" in Thai – frolicked to stardom and amassed five million social media fans.

The first day of the extravaganza falls on a Thai public holiday and the agenda includes a lecture on Moo Deng's cheekiness, while a skincare beautician has paid $3,000 to sponsor her fruit-festooned cake.

Her handlers are also scheduled to auction off her belongings, but it's unclear what possessions Moo Deng has accumulated in her short life at the Chonburi province zoo a two-hour drive from Bangkok.

There were hopes her stardom would spotlight the plight of the endangered pygmy hippo, native to West Africa with only around 2,500 left alive according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

But social media and search engine metrics suggest Moo Deng's popularity peaked around late September last year before dramatically declining.

"Moo Deng went viral very quickly when she was born," said Joshua Paul Dale, an academic who teaches courses on the phenomenon of "cuteness" at Japan's Chuo University.

"Maybe part of our appreciation of cuteness is knowing that it's something that doesn't last very long," he told AFP.