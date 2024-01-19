Cat goes viral for brutally honest reaction to the cold

Denver, Colorado - A cat named Jack Spicer from Denver, Colorado, usually loves to go outside, but below-freezing temps made him stop in his tracks. His honest reaction has TikTokers cackling!

This cat from Colorado isn't into the snowy weather. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@spicerjack

A black and white cat named after the poet Jack Spicer lives in Denver, Colorado, with his human.

This cat loves to go on adventures, and his doting owner makes sure he is dressed in a colorful bandana or for bad weather, as a now-viral TikTok shows.

In the subtitles, Jack's owner writes, "He wanted to go outside so bad. I got him all dressed up so he could at least check it out."

The video shows Jack in a dapper red and black plaid cat vest and green bandana, ready to take on the cold day.

But when his human opens the door to reveal snow, the cat doesn't even make it out the door. The cold stops him in his tracks!

"It's too cold for kitty adventures though," his human concludes in the TikTok subtitles.

"The weather in Denver, CO is frigid today. It is currently zero degrees out. He found out the hard way," the owner added.

TikTokers loved this cat's response to the cold and his plaid jacket. The clip boasts over two million views and thousands of likes and comments.