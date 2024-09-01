Cat goes viral for her unusual favorite lounging spot!

Boulder, Colorado - When this cat owner received an urgent text message from her fiancé asking her to come upstairs immediately, she had no idea what was in store for her!

Gandalf the cat prefers to hang out on her human's shoulders, as seen in a viral TikTok! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@indooroutdoorkat

Kat Newquist (29) lives in Colorado with her partner Jackson (32) and their three cats, Natilla, Gandalf, and Dave.

Anyone who has a pet knows how chaotic it can get at times – as Kat certainly does!

She told Newsweek, "Gandalf loves riding around on Jackson's shoulders."

The other day, when Kat was asked to come up to Jackson's bedroom, it was that time again: Gandalf was lounging on her human's shoulders and back while he was trying to work on the computer.

Kat posted the hilarious moment on her TikTok page, and since then, Gandalf has become quite the social media star!