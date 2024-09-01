Cat goes viral for her unusual favorite lounging spot!
Boulder, Colorado - When this cat owner received an urgent text message from her fiancé asking her to come upstairs immediately, she had no idea what was in store for her!
Kat Newquist (29) lives in Colorado with her partner Jackson (32) and their three cats, Natilla, Gandalf, and Dave.
Anyone who has a pet knows how chaotic it can get at times – as Kat certainly does!
She told Newsweek, "Gandalf loves riding around on Jackson's shoulders."
The other day, when Kat was asked to come up to Jackson's bedroom, it was that time again: Gandalf was lounging on her human's shoulders and back while he was trying to work on the computer.
Kat posted the hilarious moment on her TikTok page, and since then, Gandalf has become quite the social media star!
Gandalf the cat loves hanging out on her human's shoulders
"Given that I create comedic content focused on my cats, I've learned that when Jackson sends a 'come quick' text, I should have my phone ready and recording. I'm glad I did in this instance!" Kat said.
The playful white cat had TikTokers giggling for days, and the clip has now been viewed over 20 million times!
"Our cats are such lights in our lives, and being able to share them with the world is an absolute delight," Kat added. "It's like having a few million friends who never get tired of me wanting to show them photos of my cats!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@indooroutdoorkat