Cat goes viral with heartbroken reaction to owner's new kitten!

Dubai - In a viral TikTok, a cat named Pixie gave the saddest look, with her ears hanging low and her gaze seemingly empty. The reason? Her owner has acquired a new kitten!

Pixie the cat (l.) seemed heartbroken to learn her owner had taken in a new kitten! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@heyzandy

The video, which was recorded in Dubai, has already received more than three million views since it was posted less than a week ago.

In it, Pixie's owner lovingly feeds the little kitten named Ash, while her older cat can only sit sadly by.

"When I came home with Ash, my cat Pixie immediately saw him," the felines' owner, Zandra Lhoraine Austriaco, said in an interview with Newsweek.

"Her ears aren't usually that folded, and it was my first time seeing her look so sad – maybe she was shocked," she added.

The truth is, however, that Pixie's ears are a little short anyway and often hang down a little – but not usually so dramatically!

Austriaco also explained that she had only just started keeping cats, so Pixie and her sister, Trixie, are both four months old, while the kitten is just two months old.

However, it wasn't just Pixie who was afraid of Ash at first, but also the other feline friend!