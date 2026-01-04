Cat owner wants to have kitty euthanized after eleven years: the reason why horrifies everyone
Orange County, California - It came as a real shock to the veterinarian and his entire team when the owner of an 11-year-old cat named Pumpkin demanded that she be euthanized. Because the cat was healthy, her owner provided a disturbing justification for the request.
"Pumpkin had a previous owner for 11 years of her life. Her owner walked into Pumpkin’s veterinarian office and said she no longer wanted pumpkin because she was 'no longer a cat person' and requested she be euthanized," a spokesperson for Hard Knox Rescue told Newsweek.
Three months later, Pumpkin ended up under the care of the shelter after the vet refused to touch a hair on the poor kitty's head.
"Considering Pumpkin was in perfectly good health and a happy cat the staff and vet couldn’t move forward with the request for euthanization," explained the shelter spokesperson.
While Pumpkin initially had to stay at the vet's surgery for a while because Hard Knox Rescue had no more space available, her fate was to change after that.
Pumpkin the cat's story goes viral
Instead of moving to an animal shelter, the cat was allowed to go straight to a foster family.
However, as she had already become so accustomed to the people at the vet's office, they tried to make the change as easy as possible for her.
Pumpkin was given her own room with a lovely view! She also had the opportunity to get to know five other cats and was soon able to make her first friends.
However, foster homes are not designed to last forever, so Pumpkin will have to be patient until someone takes her in for good.
Perhaps this viral video will bring the breakthrough!
Surely there must be someone out there who wants to give this sweet kitty a chance.
