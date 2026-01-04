Cat owner wants to have kitty euthanized after eleven years: the reason why horrifies everyone

Orange County, California - It came as a real shock to the veterinarian and his entire team when the owner of an 11-year-old cat named Pumpkin demanded that she be euthanized. Because the cat was healthy, her owner provided a disturbing justification for the request.

Pumpkin the cat was to be euthanized at the age of eleven – and in good health. © Screenshot/Instagram/@hardknoxrescue

"Pumpkin had a previous owner for 11 years of her life. Her owner walked into Pumpkin’s veterinarian office and said she no longer wanted pumpkin because she was 'no longer a cat person' and requested she be euthanized," a spokesperson for Hard Knox Rescue told Newsweek.

Three months later, Pumpkin ended up under the care of the shelter after the vet refused to touch a hair on the poor kitty's head.

"Considering Pumpkin was in perfectly good health and a happy cat the staff and vet couldn’t move forward with the request for euthanization," explained the shelter spokesperson.

While Pumpkin initially had to stay at the vet's surgery for a while because Hard Knox Rescue had no more space available, her fate was to change after that.