Mom mourns late cat at the grave – where her pet sends her a life-changing "sign"
Los Angeles, California - When Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil lost their beloved cat Skye last year, they buried her at a Los Angeles cemetery to honor her memory. But when they visited just a few months later, their lives were about to change...
The couple traveled to the cemetery in October with their young son to remember Skye, but when they arrived at their late pet's grave, something almost magical occurred.
Another cat suddenly appeared before the mourning family, immediately taking to Fifi.
"We just felt like it was a sign," the mother told The Dodo.
Kareem explained that the feline was "so friendly," adding, "She was so good with our kid, too. She just wanted to play."
"We didn't have to think about our grief for a moment," Fifi gushed. "We weren't sad."
As is often the case, the parents began filming the moment, and at the beginning of November, they finally published the video on Instagram, which has since reached more than 1.8 million views.
Ultimately, the family decided to take the cat home, but the parents have now revealed it was a bit of a rocky road to get there.
Late cat seemingly sends her owners a new furry friend
At first, Kareem and Fifi figured the cat wasn't a stray because of how friendly and trusting she was.
So, they left her behind and tried to figure out who she might belong to.
But soon, a rescuer from a local animal foundation also crossed paths with the cat and decided to ask the cemetery groundskeeper about the orange-and-white kitty.
The employee had actually seen the cat's owner abandon her at the cemetery, and with that news, the rescuer decided to call up Kareem and Fifi, who had left their number with the cemetery staff in case of any updates with the cat.
The family soon returned to the cemetery after getting the call, and their "sign" from Skye is now a loving member of the family.
"She needed a home, and we needed that closure. We needed to feel happy again. I think we were meant to be in her life, and she was meant to be a part of our family," Fifi said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing