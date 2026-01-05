Mom mourns late cat at the grave – where her pet sends her a life-changing "sign"

Los Angeles, California - When Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil lost their beloved cat Skye last year, they buried her at a Los Angeles cemetery to honor her memory. But when they visited just a few months later, their lives were about to change...

Fifi Furrha said goodbye to her cat Skye last year. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing

The couple traveled to the cemetery in October with their young son to remember Skye, but when they arrived at their late pet's grave, something almost magical occurred.

Another cat suddenly appeared before the mourning family, immediately taking to Fifi.

"We just felt like it was a sign," the mother told The Dodo.

Kareem explained that the feline was "so friendly," adding, "She was so good with our kid, too. She just wanted to play."

"We didn't have to think about our grief for a moment," Fifi gushed. "We weren't sad."

As is often the case, the parents began filming the moment, and at the beginning of November, they finally published the video on Instagram, which has since reached more than 1.8 million views.

Ultimately, the family decided to take the cat home, but the parents have now revealed it was a bit of a rocky road to get there.