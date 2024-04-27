Abyssinian cat in profile: Personality, lifespan, and price
With some of the silkiest coats in the business, few cat breeds can compare to the sweetness and cuteness of the Abyssinian. Yet, this particular cat comes with its own set of quirks and characteristics.
Out of all the cat breeds we've been busy recommending to curious ears, the Abyssinian is probably the most complex. While many cats are relatively easy to recommend – they're cute, they're friendly, they're fun – these fluffy little fellows have big personalities and an interesting history.
So, what do you need to know about the Abyssinian cat breed? What personality can you expect, what is their history, how long do they live, and are they expensive? Let's find out!
What is an Abyssinian cat?
The Abyssinian cat is an incredibly unique cat breed known for its short but soft coat of fur and extraordinarily large ears. In particular, the most iconic feature of the Abyssinian (Aby / Abys) is that it has "ticked" fur, meaning that each individual strand of fur is made up of different colors.
Originally quite rare and unknown, due to becoming quite popular on social media and, in particular, in the US, Abys are now one of the five most popular cat breeds in the world. They are known for dog-like characteristics, beautiful looks, friendly smiles, and an incredible ability to be both strong and willful, soft and loving.
Abys are some of the most wonderful cats out there and deserve all the love that they can get. Gorgeous and keen for attention, these kitties are highly social and make great additions to any family.
History of the Abyssinian cat: Where is the Abyssinian from?
Abyssinians originate from Abyssinia, known nowadays as Ethiopia, and this is where their name comes from. They are a breed that seems to have occurred naturally, having adapted to humans throughout their history, meaning that the humble Aby is a member of one of the oldest continuing cat breeds in the entire world.
It seems that the breed originated somewhere in southeast Asia, possibly along the coasts of the Indian Ocean, as it was first noted as a separate breed by travelers who had stopped in Calcutta (Kolkata). The breed was recognized officially in 1929, shortly before being nearly wiped out in the UK due to World War II and an outbreak of feline leukemia virus.
Nowadays, the Abyssinian has gone from niche and unknown to a beloved member of many American households. Having lived all over the world, these cats have certainly made a home in North America.
Abyssinian cat characteristics
Abyssinians are incredibly curious kitties and are often considered to be quite naughty. They have strong personalities and need to be allowed out and about so that they burn off excess energy, get their prowling in, and can be good house cats when their humans have come home from work or school.
Here are the key characteristics of an Abyssinian:
- Thin but muscular frame
- A relatively healthy and bulky weight
- Wedge-shaped head
- Tabby cat
- Extremely friendly
- Sense of attachment
- Neediness
- Issues with kidney disorders
- Relatively healthy and long-lived
Of course, these are not the only things you need to know about Abys. Let's dive into what they look like and how they behave in more detail.
What colors are the Abyssinian cat and what do they look like?
While Abyssinians can come in a variety of colors, most of them will have a sandy coat of deep browns, yellows, and oranges. A light and coppery finish gives them a unique and beautiful look that's hard not to be impressed by. There is also a "silver" variant of the Abyssinian, which, as its name suggests, comes with a silvery coat of blues and creams.
What do Abyssinians look like?
- Big pointed ears
- Gorgeous, shiny fur, usually sandy or silver
- Big eyes which are colored gold, hazel, copper, or green
- A weight of about eight to twelve pounds
- Body length of 7–10 inches
- Long and impressive whiskers
- Lanky limbs
- Kind face
- Short fur that clings to a muscular body
- Very long legs
Every Abyssinian will be a little different. Keep this in mind, and don't expect your kitty to grow up to look exactly how you imagined it from the photos – after all, it's about personality, not looks!
Abyssinian cat personality
When it comes to an Abys personality, there really isn't much to complain about. These cats can be a little bit wild and unpredictable from time to time, but for the most part, they are extremely loving and attached and will always come to your defense. In the end, you are the most beloved thing in their life, and the Abyssinian certainly understands this fact.
Key traits of an Abyssinian's personality:
- Dog-like attachment
- Extreme levels of narcissism
- Seriously protective
- Funny
- Funky
- Playful
- Wild and adventurous
- Energetic
- Shy with strangers
- Cuddly
- Happy
- Hungry
- Entertaining
Abyssinians are sweethearts and deserve to be loved as such. They are friendly cats with hearts of gold who want nothing more than to be there for their humans through the bad times and the good.
Abyssinian cat lifespan
The average lifespan of an Abyssinian is between 10 and 15 years, placing them at about, if a little less, than the average cat age. This may have to do with a few minor health problems that Abys are prone to, likely due to their long and complex evolutionary history. In general, cats live around 15 years, so for the most part, Abys live just as long, but they are less likely to reach their 20s than some other cat breeds.
How much is an Abyssinian cat: Price
For specialty breeding, you can expect to pay about $2000-2500 for an Abyssinian cat. When purchasing from a pet shop, however, the Abyssinian cat rarely goes for more than $500-700. Of course, these costs don't factor in things like vaccinations and health checkups, nor the ongoing cost of looking after a cat (food, blankets, paraphernalia, etc.).
In general, though, we'd always suggest adopting not based on the breed itself but instead on whether a cat is in need. In other words, we'd recommend going to a cat shelter and giving your love and care to a cat that may have otherwise never found a loving and safe home. This option, of course, is usually free.
Abyssinians are fascinating creatures and quite different from your average kitty, but that doesn't mean that they don't make excellent – and exceedingly beautiful – house cats.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Julie Boulanger