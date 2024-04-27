Abyssinian cat in profile: Personality, lifespan, and price

Few cats are as adorable, sweet, and personable as the Abyssinian, but that doesn't mean it comes without flaws. Here's everything to know about Abyssinians.

By Evan Williams

With some of the silkiest coats in the business, few cat breeds can compare to the sweetness and cuteness of the Abyssinian. Yet, this particular cat comes with its own set of quirks and characteristics.

Few cats are more fascinating than the Abyssinian. © Unsplash/Julie Boulanger Out of all the cat breeds we've been busy recommending to curious ears, the Abyssinian is probably the most complex. While many cats are relatively easy to recommend – they're cute, they're friendly, they're fun – these fluffy little fellows have big personalities and an interesting history. So, what do you need to know about the Abyssinian cat breed? What personality can you expect, what is their history, how long do they live, and are they expensive? Let's find out!

What is an Abyssinian cat?

The Abyssinian cat is an incredibly unique cat breed known for its short but soft coat of fur and extraordinarily large ears. In particular, the most iconic feature of the Abyssinian (Aby / Abys) is that it has "ticked" fur, meaning that each individual strand of fur is made up of different colors. Originally quite rare and unknown, due to becoming quite popular on social media and, in particular, in the US, Abys are now one of the five most popular cat breeds in the world. They are known for dog-like characteristics, beautiful looks, friendly smiles, and an incredible ability to be both strong and willful, soft and loving. Abys are some of the most wonderful cats out there and deserve all the love that they can get. Gorgeous and keen for attention, these kitties are highly social and make great additions to any family.

Few cats have ears that can compare to the mighty Abyssinian. © Unsplash/Iancu Voinovan

History of the Abyssinian cat: Where is the Abyssinian from?

Abyssinians originate from Abyssinia, known nowadays as Ethiopia, and this is where their name comes from. They are a breed that seems to have occurred naturally, having adapted to humans throughout their history, meaning that the humble Aby is a member of one of the oldest continuing cat breeds in the entire world. It seems that the breed originated somewhere in southeast Asia, possibly along the coasts of the Indian Ocean, as it was first noted as a separate breed by travelers who had stopped in Calcutta (Kolkata). The breed was recognized officially in 1929, shortly before being nearly wiped out in the UK due to World War II and an outbreak of feline leukemia virus. Nowadays, the Abyssinian has gone from niche and unknown to a beloved member of many American households. Having lived all over the world, these cats have certainly made a home in North America.

Abyssinian cat characteristics

Abyssinians are incredibly curious kitties and are often considered to be quite naughty. They have strong personalities and need to be allowed out and about so that they burn off excess energy, get their prowling in, and can be good house cats when their humans have come home from work or school. Here are the key characteristics of an Abyssinian: Thin but muscular frame

A relatively healthy and bulky weight

Wedge-shaped head

Tabby cat

Extremely friendly

Sense of attachment

Neediness

Issues with kidney disorders

Relatively healthy and long-lived Of course, these are not the only things you need to know about Abys. Let's dive into what they look like and how they behave in more detail.

What colors are the Abyssinian cat and what do they look like?

Abyssinians generally have sandy-colored coats. © Unsplash/Timo Volz While Abyssinians can come in a variety of colors, most of them will have a sandy coat of deep browns, yellows, and oranges. A light and coppery finish gives them a unique and beautiful look that's hard not to be impressed by. There is also a "silver" variant of the Abyssinian, which, as its name suggests, comes with a silvery coat of blues and creams. What do Abyssinians look like? Big pointed ears

Gorgeous, shiny fur, usually sandy or silver

Big eyes which are colored gold, hazel, copper, or green

A weight of about eight to twelve pounds

Body length of 7–10 inches

Long and impressive whiskers

Lanky limbs

Kind face

Short fur that clings to a muscular body

Very long legs Every Abyssinian will be a little different. Keep this in mind, and don't expect your kitty to grow up to look exactly how you imagined it from the photos – after all, it's about personality, not looks!

Abyssinian cat personality

When it comes to an Abys personality, there really isn't much to complain about. These cats can be a little bit wild and unpredictable from time to time, but for the most part, they are extremely loving and attached and will always come to your defense. In the end, you are the most beloved thing in their life, and the Abyssinian certainly understands this fact. Key traits of an Abyssinian's personality: Dog-like attachment

Extreme levels of narcissism

Seriously protective

Funny

Funky

Playful

Wild and adventurous

Energetic

Shy with strangers

Cuddly

Happy

Hungry

Entertaining Abyssinians are sweethearts and deserve to be loved as such. They are friendly cats with hearts of gold who want nothing more than to be there for their humans through the bad times and the good.

The Abyssinian is one of the world's most curious kitties. © Unsplash/Timo Volz

Abyssinian cat lifespan

The average lifespan of an Abyssinian is between 10 and 15 years, placing them at about, if a little less, than the average cat age. This may have to do with a few minor health problems that Abys are prone to, likely due to their long and complex evolutionary history. In general, cats live around 15 years, so for the most part, Abys live just as long, but they are less likely to reach their 20s than some other cat breeds.

How much is an Abyssinian cat: Price

For specialty breeding, you can expect to pay about $2000-2500 for an Abyssinian cat. When purchasing from a pet shop, however, the Abyssinian cat rarely goes for more than $500-700. Of course, these costs don't factor in things like vaccinations and health checkups, nor the ongoing cost of looking after a cat (food, blankets, paraphernalia, etc.). In general, though, we'd always suggest adopting not based on the breed itself but instead on whether a cat is in need. In other words, we'd recommend going to a cat shelter and giving your love and care to a cat that may have otherwise never found a loving and safe home. This option, of course, is usually free.