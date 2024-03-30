Ragdoll cat in profile: Size, characteristics, price

There are few cat breeds more beloved than the ragdoll. How big do ragdolls get, though, what are their usual characteristics, and how much do they cost?

By Evan Williams

Few cats are as well known and as common as the ragdoll, and for good reason. These fluffy fellows are some of the sweetest members of kitty kind, so let's take a look at what makes them so special – and worth adopting.

Ragdolls are some of the sweetest, kindest, and cheekiest cats around. © Unsplash/Péter Kovács You can always count on a ragdoll to snuggle itself into your heart. They are some of the most beloved and adorable cats out there, but also one of the naughtiest! Ragdolls are big, fluffy, funny, happy, and unbelievably cheeky – so there's a lot to talk about. Wondering how big the ragdolls can get, what you can expect from their personalities and characteristics, as well as how pricey they are? Our ragdoll cat in profile has you covered!

What is a ragdoll cat?

Complete with a colorpoint coat and a big bushy tail, the ragdoll cat is a typically white breed originally bred and developed in the 1960s and known for being affection and "dog-like." They are some of the most beloved and common cat breeds in the world, famous for their relaxed personalities, loving cuddles, and slightly cheeky tendencies. The name "ragdoll" itself comes from the breed's propensity to go floppy in people's arms, rolling around searching for a good quality cuddle. They are generally non-aggressive, and would prefer a good long sleep to getting ruffled up hunting in the garden. As a result, they are one of the best cat breeds for new and inexperienced cat owners, as well as families with kids. Ragdolls were originally bred by Ann Baker, a laundromat worker in California. In 1963, her neighbor had 40-50 feral cats living on her property. Having been borrowing a black cat called Blackie, Baker got to know her neighbor and the cats that were always hanging around. This is how she ended up meeting Josephine, a white Angora. Eventually Blackie and Josephine had a litter together and, after Josephine's death, a number of her kittens were adopted by Baker. Soon after this, she started breeding the kittens, who had unique characteristics with large bushy tails and black patches around their eyes. Baker registered the name "ragdoll" and the rest is history. She wouldn't have expected it when she started the breeding process, but the ragdoll cat quickly took off among cat fans. Nowadays, millions are sold and kept worldwide due to their friendly nature, cuteness, and quirkiness.

Fluffy ragdoll cats are likely to stare at you with big wide eyes, and beg for food, mere moments after their evening feed. © Unsplash/Anna

How much is a ragdoll cat: Price

When purchased from a reputable breeder, you are likely to spend around $1,000 to $1,500 on a ragdoll kitten. If you decide to go with a standard ragdoll from a pet store, though, the price will be significantly less despite there being no real difference between the cats, around $500-$1000. With that in mind, we would suggest that you don't go with a breeder. When getting a cat specifically bred for you and your family, you spend a lot of money to end up with a cat that is much the same as one you would get from a pet store. In addition, by buying from a breeder, you are depriving a cat that has already been born the opportunity to become your best friend for life. Ultimately, you are giving a cat a comfortable, loving, and friendly home. As the number of feral cats skyrocket, especially in places like Los Angeles, the demand for homes is extremely high. Ultimately, we would recommend adopting a shelter cat and by doing so saving a cat from a life spent either in a pound or on the street.

Be warned, though: While we wholeheartedly believe that people should adopt from shelters wherever possible, things are a little different when children are involved. Shelter cats can be difficult and a little dangerous at first, so it is best if you adopt from a pet shop if you have kids.

How to identify a ragdoll cat

You can identify a ragdoll cat primarily through its bushy tail, white fur, and colorpoint coat. They are very easy to recognize on account of these characteristics, but can also be noticed through personality traits – for example, most ragdolls are exceedingly friendly, desperate for cuddles, and constantly fighting for your undying attention. Ultimately, though, ragdoll cats are best identified by their looks, which are sleek, fluffy, and endlessly adorable. Every cat has a different personality, of course, so even a cat from a notoriously friendly breed might end up being a bit of a pain in your backside if its head isn't screwed on straight. This is, sadly, the simple nature of cat adoption.

We would recommend: Instead of relying on your wits and knowledge of how ragdolls look and behave, simply ask a shop assistant for some help. They will know for sure what cat breed you are looking at, and will always try to help.

What does a ragdoll cat look like?

The most iconic and identifying feature of the ragdoll is its big bushy tail. © Unsplash/Husqqqy Ragdolls are famous for their bright white coat, complete with a bandit-like mask of darker fur around their eyes. Most iconic, though, is their huge fluffy tail, incredibly soft, flexible, and velvety to the touch. These, however, are not the only features of a ragdoll’s appearance. Here are a ragdoll's key physical traits: Large and impressively luxurious coat

Colorpoint pattern (pale body and darker extremities)

Giant, bushy tail

Large and formidable paws

Bulky and heavily-framed body

Broad heads

Giant pointed ears

Deep blue eyes

Weight of between 10 and 15 pounds, up to 20 pounds for males Ragdolls are an iconic breed for a reason. When you see one, you know what it is, and that goes for many people who are neither cat owners, nor fans.

Ragdoll cat size

Male ragdoll cats are far larger than females, usually coming in at around 15-20 pounds, while females are more likely to be at between 10–15. They are very large cats, usually between eight and 12 inches in height and around 1.5 feet in length. Most significantly, though, they are bulky and muscular kitties. While not ever ragdoll will be massive, the vast majority will. Ironically, these seemingly docile flop monsters really pack a punch in a pinch, with strong paws and claws that can rip people apart when put to use. Usually, though, the ragdoll is more preoccupied with ripping apart your furniture.

Important: If your ragdoll cat seems to not have grown up to be the size described here, try not to worry too much – within a few inches is totally okay. Of course, if it is to the extreme end of the spectrum, your vet should be able to help you out and make sure that nothing is seriously wrong.

Few cats are as long-lived and healthy as the ragdoll cat, though they are likely to take risks. © Unsplash/Klugzy Wugzy

Ragdoll cat lifespan

Ragdoll cats are relatively long-living, especially when compared to dogs, with a lifespan and life expectancy of between 12 and 17 years. That's about the average for cat breeds of this size, as with heft comes more strain on the heart and therefore a greater risk of a shorter life. In the end, though, it is all about keeping your cat healthy and happy, and going to plenty of checkups at the veterinarian.

Ragdoll cat personality

The friendliness and sweetness of the ragdoll is quite possibly its most famous and well-known trait. Yet, these kitties have way more to offer than just a cute or pretty face. Instead, ragdolls are chock-a-block full of amusing characteristics, and a charm that could catch any prospective cat owner in its spell. Here are the key aspects of a typical ragdoll's personality: Floppy and calm

Exceedingly friendly

Chirpy and vocal

Extremely docile

Affectionate

Intelligent

Chilled out and relaxed

Easy-going

Gentle

Boisterous

Playful

"Dog-like"

Timid

Cheeky

Naughty There is no other cat out there quite like the ragdoll. They are incredibly friendly and fun, sweet with kids and exceedingly safe. As a result, they are considered by many to be the best breed of choice for new and beginner cat owners.

There are few cats more cheeky than the ragdoll