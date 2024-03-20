Got a new kitty? These are the cat essentials and supplies you need!

Are you a new cat owner? If so, it's time to dive into the world of cat essentials, supplies that you'll need the night that you take your beloved kitty home.

By Danny Coposescu, Evan Williams

So you're the proud owner of a cat – congratulations! Before you bring your new feline friend home, though, there are a few cat essentials that you'll need. These are the most important cat supplies.

If you're getting yourself a new cat, it's time to stock up on the essentials! © Unsplash/Juan Gomez All relationships are built on giving and taking. We all know what cats are like, though, so you're probably aware that this won't be a 50-50 split! We do pretty much everything possible for our fur babies to have a long, comfortable, and carefree life. In exchange, they occasionally deign to show us some affection when they feel like it. Such is the life of a cat owner, and we wouldn't have it any other way. But what do we need to be ready for when we take our new feline friend home with us? What are the cat supplies and essentials that you need in your possession before a kitty blesses you with its presence? Cats Curious kitten and bubbly water don't mix – to the delight of TikTok TAG24's cat guide can help set the scene before your feline friend has arrived!

Cat essentials list: What to buy for a new cat owner

When you first move your cat into its new home, there are a few basics that you'll need. If you fail to own even the essentials, then that first night is not only going to be difficult and unpleasant, but very messy as well. Prepare well before you go to the pet store, and you'll be very happy for it. So here are the most basic cat supplies that you'll need: Somewhere for your cat to go to the toilet (essential)

Kitty litter to fill that toilet (essential)

Cat food (essential)

Something for your cat to sleep on (somewhat essential)

Something for your cat to climb on (somewhat essential)

Various items like cat carriers, toys, and more

Important: You shouldn't take a cat home with you until you have the three most basic items on this list. If you don't, your cat won't have any food, and won't have any way to go to the toilet. This is far from ideal, and needs to be sorted out quickly. In addition, make sure to have made contact with a veterinarian as soon as possible, to get your new cat checked out.

Getting a good litter tray is essential for new cat ownership. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Cat litter tray

Your cat is going to need to go to the toilet from time to time, so it has to have a litter tray. While no part of being a cat owner is less enjoyable than cleaning up after your furry friend, it's a simple reality of cat ownership that you've got to get used to. Litter trays pose a lot of headaches, though, and you've got a few things to decide: where to place it to keep unpleasant smells contained, how to deal with looser lumps, how to make it easier for you to scoop multiple times a day - we could go on. Luckily, it doesn't have to be that way! There are plenty of litter trays that will make your life a lot easier, so get some advice from a vet and head into your local pet store – the shop assistants could also give you a hand!

Litter

Now that you've got the perfect litter box for your cat's needs, all you need is the right litter. There's one criterion that matters more than any when it comes to litter, though: clumping. The more solid the litter clumps, the less you will have to worry about when scooping it up. We would recommend litter that isn't too expensive, clumps well (making it very easy to clean up), and is relatively environmentally friendly. Biodegradable kitty litter is your best bet for sure. You will probably go through a lot of kitty litter, so make sure to buy it in bulk, to save on costs. Only start doing this, though, once you have found the perfect litter.

Cat food

Having food for your cat is an obvious necessity, but easily missed in the excitement. © Unsplash/Felice Wölke Before you get your cat, you need to make sure you have at least a few meals ready to go. This includes a supply of both wet and dry food, as you won't know your cat's preference until it arrives. Of course, after a little while you will be able to design, along with your vet, a cat diet that'll keep it strong health, but for now just make sure you have some food. Love goes through the stomach, so cat food is a language of affection when it comes to being a pet owner. There is a risk, however, that you will take that love a little too far and feed your kitty so much that it actually hurts its health. Be careful about what you feed your cat and, whatever you do, make sure that you stick to proper cat food, not human food. Of course, our ultimate advice is to simply take a step back and get the advice of your veterinarian. Let them decide what your cat eats, and simply follow what they prescribe.

Scratching post

Cats often seem like all they want to do is sleep and slack off, but they also need a stimulating environment. Keeping your cat entertained is extremely important and easily the difference between a happy cat and a frustrated cat that plays up and behaves in a naughty and unpleasant way. Get your cat a scratching post as soon as you can, if not immediately, this will give it something to focus its anxieties on (and, of course, sharpen its claws).

Sleeping supplies

While cats are willing to sleep pretty much anywhere, and will make that decision themselves, it's still a good idea to make sure that there are some sleeping supplies readily available to it. Acclimatize your cat first to a small part of the house, complete with a protected nook that's full of blankets, pillows, toys, and everything a sleeping cat could need. It's not unusual for your cat to completely ignore what you give it to sleep on, but you should still make sure that it is available. Put attention into making it a spot that's ideal and comforting for your kitty, to incentivize its use.

No, a literal box is not good enough as a cat carrier. © Unsplash/Sahand Babali

Essential cat items

There are a number of other items that you will probably need when you get a cat. While these items don't warrant their own section, many of them are absolutely essential and should be owned by every cat owner from birth to death. Luckily for you, a lot of this stuff is really cheap. Here are the essential cat supplies every owner needs: Biodegradable plastic bags for used cat litter

A trowel to scoop up the cat litter

An assortment of toys

A carrier box for transporting your cat

Water and food bowls

Collar

Important: If you are missing these items, you have time to get them even after you've picked up your new feline friend. Just try to make it quick, to make it easier for your kitty to integrate into your house and family.

