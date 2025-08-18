Cat rescued from rainy gutter makes remarkable transformation

Cleveland, Ohio - The dramatic transformation of a cat rescued from the rain is melting hearts online!

Kitten Raina was rescued from the gutter at the last second. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/The529

On a rainy afternoon in March 2023, fate suddenly had plans for a man named Jax.

The Ohio native could hardly believe his eyes when he stumbled upon a fragile creature in the gutter, covered in mud and still alive.

"I didn't even realize she was a cat at first," Jax told Newsweek.

"She was so wet, skinny, and weak that I thought she might already be gone."

The cat, who was later named Raina in honor of the stormy day she was found, lay motionless for the drive home.

Jax and his friend Christina decided to act quickly, carefully cleaning the feline and removing the dirt from her fur. The next morning, there was some hope: Raina was regaining her strength and began picking at her food.

A visit to the vet revealed that she was about a year old, but was underweight and suffering from fleas and tapeworms. Jax and Christina nursed the kitten back to health and shared some pictures of her amazing transformation on Reddit.