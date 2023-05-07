Cat losing hair: How to stop my cat from shedding

If you own a fluffy cat, you have probably noticed clumps of fur rolling across your carpet like tumbleweed. How do you stop cats from shedding and losing fur? The answer is less complicated than you might think!

TAG24's trusty cat guide will take you through how to deal with a cat that's losing fur. Can you stop a cat from shedding, and if not, how do you reduce that layer of fur that has been covering almost every inch of your home?

But have no fear, there are a variety of things you can do to help!

No matter how much you love your feline friend, balls of fur are never fun to deal with. They cause allergies, stick to everything, and are just generally a pain.

Mitigation is the only way forward when it comes to our furry friends, as there is no way to permanently stop your cat from shedding fur. Think about it this way: is there anyway to permanently stop you from ever losing hair from your head? Unfortunately, the answer is no. What you can do is take steps to reduce shedding and leave less of a mess behind you.

Here's our 9-step guide to dealing with shedding cats

1. Use a cat brush



Cat brushes are the most straight forward and easiest way to reduce shedding, yet many people are far too afraid to start using one. It's true, you made need gloves the first few times that you use one, but after a while your kitty will get used to it and may even grow to enjoy the process.

Using a brush will help to remove loose hair, reducing the size of the coat and control where the fur gets dropped. It is important for reducing fur balls and it results in less of a messy home. Remember to use metal brushes in long fur, soft brushes to give your cat's coat a shine, and a comb to get rid of tangles.

2. Try out some fur care gloves

You can get fur care gloves from most pet stores and they really do work a treat. You'll finally be able to pet your cat like normal, and the loose fur will cling to your gloves. It makes brushing an easier and more pleasant experience, but it isn't nearly as effective.



If you buy some fur care gloves, try to use them more regularly for the best effect. Also keep in mind that they can be used on furniture and clothes to remove fur that has stuck on.

3. Lint rollers work

We've all had that friend who scoffs at the idea of using a lint roller to remove cat fur, and we've all rolled our eyes when they suggest that it doesn't work. Lint rollers are literally designed to remove small particles that have clung to things like upholstery and clothing – cat fur is one such particle.



Simply roll the device over the hairiest areas of your cat, taking care not to hurt the fluffy fellow. Again, this isn't as effective as brushing, but it'll do the job if you make it a regular thing. What this is truly perfect for, of course, is for removing cat fur from your clothes and furniture.

4. Try an animal hair remover

Using static electricity, commercial animal hair removers are an absolute wonder because they will collect all the hair you want to be gathered in a small container. Of course, you need to empty the container, but other than that, this is a more-or-less mess-free option. It's also very easy!



5. Get out the vacuum cleaner

Most people have a vacuum cleaner, making it an unbelievably convenient option. Then again, it's probably not the best idea to use a normal vacuum on your cat. As a result, head on down to your local pet shop and buy a cat hair vacuum. They are quite powerful and will snort up all of your cat's loose hair, or anything rolling around the apartment, in seconds.



6. Laundry is a factor

Doing regular laundry and using spin cycles to bash off any hair that may have jumped onto your clothing is an absolute must as a cat owner. Of course, you can't launder your cat, so this only applies to clothes that are machine washable. What's cool is that putting it in for a spin will often collect up the fur in a couple of easily-manageable balls.



7. Dietary supplements can help reduce hair loss

As with most things, diet also affects your cat's fur quality and health. Make sure that you are giving your cat the highest-quality food possible, and that you aren't giving it snacks all the time. There are particular dry foods that your vet may recommend that are enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 which to strengthen your cat's hair structure, preventing further fur loss.



8. Calm a stressed cat to stop it losing fur

Stressed cats are likely to lose more fur than chilled-out felines. You need to be aware of why your cat is stressed, of course, to be able to keep it calm, but there are plenty of resources on cat anxiety that can help you with that. Keep the factor of separation anxiety in mind, it's not just something that happens with doggos.



The long and short of it, though, is that cats need to feel safe and secure. If you have moved house, if there are a lot of loud noises or strange people around, your cat is going to get anxious and stressed. As a result of this, they will likely start losing fur at an increased rate.

9. Cat grass is a magical and under-utilized thing

There is something truly magical about cat grass. It calms their stomachs, their minds, and their shedding habits. What's more, cat grass is also a pretty and natural thing that you can have lying around the place. The best way to deal with it is just to set a few plants here and there and then just let them be. Your cat will smooch them, chew on them, and generally have a great time!