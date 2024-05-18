What are the cutest cat names?

The cutest of cats deserve the cutest of names, and that's what we're here to help you with. These are, in our opinion, the cutest cat names in the world.

By Evan Williams

There are some extraordinarily cute cats out there and, let's be real, the cutest of cats deserve the cutest of names. Still, it can be hard to find an appropriate cat name, and even harder to choose one!

The cutest cats in the world should be given a name that's suitably adorable. © Unsplash/The Lucky Neko If you've recently adopted a cat and it hasn't come from a shelter or with a pre-decided name, then it's time to for you to think about what you want to call it. The decision can be a difficult one and needs to be thought through incredibly carefully. Luckily, we're here to help, with our selection of the best and cutest cat names out there in the world!

What makes a good cute cat name?

A cat's name is not purely aesthetic, it is part of a kitty's identity and something that you will rely on throughout your time as a cat owner. As a result, it is important for cats to be given names that, while cute and sweet to their owners, are easy for them to understand and recognize. This means that the name should be short, full of easily recognizable sounds, and not be similar to any commonly used words or the name of any other family member or friend. If your best friend is named "Harry," for example, then it is best not only to avoid the name "Harry," but other similar names like "Barry," "Larry," or "Garry." Ultimately, it's about making sure that your cat will respond to you when you call it, and not have your kitty come running for food whenever you use a common but unrelated word. This might seem like a chore, sure, but we can assure you that these factors can all be fulfilled while still giving your kind kitty a cute-as-heck name! So here are the main factors to take into account when naming your cat: Length of the name (it should be short, preferably two syllables)

Similarities between the sounds in the name (nothing similar to common words or names of friends or family)

Timbre of the sounds in the name (is the name made up of noises that are easily recognizable and distinct)

The aesthetic of the name (what does it mean to you, is it cute)

Try to end cat names with a vowel

Does it suit your cat's personality?

Never change a cat's name, even if you didn't like the name it was adopted as

Important: Giving your cat a cute or amusing name is all well and good, but it should be a secondary factor in your decision. Try to always find a medium ground between identity and practicality.

What would you name this cute little guy? © Unsplash/Ani Adigyozalyan

Cutest cat names in the world

Not every cat name needs to fit into a strict category. Cuteness is not defined by whether a cat is male or female and, as a result, neither should its cute cat name. Of course, that doesn't mean there are no gender-specific names out there (the entire next section is dedicated to them), but there are plenty of options out there that could apply to either gender. Think about famous characters, people from mythology or religion, or even inanimate objects that could make an adorable name (think "Buttons" or "Mr. Spoons.") There are so many great options out there that there's really no need to worry or be concerned – you'll find something cute soon and, if worst comes to worst, you can always take our advice here. Here are our favorite gender-neutral cute cat names: Spinach

Mint

Eggplant / Aubergine

Dust

Jellybean

Pumpkin

Tang

Boo

Buttons

Spoons

Domino

Anchovy

Sage

Smokey

Ziggy

Ghost

Feta

Camembert

Mayo

Burrito

Churro

Dumpling

Fig

Oreo

Sugar

Tater

Waffles

Tuna

Truffles

Eggwash Any of these names could be great for cats who are evolving a unique and interesting personality, and any kitty who's just endlessly adorable. Think about some of them!

Cute girl cat names

Choosing the right cat name might seem hard, but it's actually a joy. © Unsplash/Tran Mau Tri Tam Female cats are quite different to their male counterparts and sometimes need something with a little more sass and personality as opposed to the soft and squishy names that would characterize a cute male cat name. As a result, it is even more important to think about these factors in detail and come up with some good options. Here are our favorite cute female cat names: Chloe

Buttercup

Kitty

Lulu

Mrs. Clinton

Nala

Rhubarb

Apple

Abby

Nora

Fiona

Cinnamon

Ellie

Hermione

Jaz

Layla

Molly

Woopey

Kitty Soft-paws

Mary

Luna

Princess Peach

Daisy

Rosemary

Mint Slice Whether you go with Edith or Eve, your choice of cute female cat name will become the animal's identity over time. Just give it a few weeks or months and even the worst cat name will feel natural.

Cute boy cat names

Do you have a super sleepy cat? Then maybe give it a super sleepy cat name! © Unsplash/Kate Stone Matheson Male cats don't need as many caveats or ideas behind their names. The perfect cute cat name is one that's a little bit quirky and will bring a smile to your face, or something that is maybe a little bit more relaxed, docile, and calm. Alternatively, give things a go with a cat name that reflects the look of your fluffy little friend. Here are our picks for the best cute male cat names: Winston

Oliver

Garfield

Bruce

Bricklayer

Bevon

Devon

Heaven

Milo

Jack

Simba

Eric

Larry

Barry

Harry

Ron

Robert

Rolex

Caramel

Brush

Bruno

Gavin

Gordon