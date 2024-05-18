What are the cutest cat names?
There are some extraordinarily cute cats out there and, let's be real, the cutest of cats deserve the cutest of names. Still, it can be hard to find an appropriate cat name, and even harder to choose one!
If you've recently adopted a cat and it hasn't come from a shelter or with a pre-decided name, then it's time to for you to think about what you want to call it.
The decision can be a difficult one and needs to be thought through incredibly carefully.
Luckily, we're here to help, with our selection of the best and cutest cat names out there in the world!
What makes a good cute cat name?
A cat's name is not purely aesthetic, it is part of a kitty's identity and something that you will rely on throughout your time as a cat owner. As a result, it is important for cats to be given names that, while cute and sweet to their owners, are easy for them to understand and recognize.
This means that the name should be short, full of easily recognizable sounds, and not be similar to any commonly used words or the name of any other family member or friend. If your best friend is named "Harry," for example, then it is best not only to avoid the name "Harry," but other similar names like "Barry," "Larry," or "Garry."
Ultimately, it's about making sure that your cat will respond to you when you call it, and not have your kitty come running for food whenever you use a common but unrelated word. This might seem like a chore, sure, but we can assure you that these factors can all be fulfilled while still giving your kind kitty a cute-as-heck name!
So here are the main factors to take into account when naming your cat:
- Length of the name (it should be short, preferably two syllables)
- Similarities between the sounds in the name (nothing similar to common words or names of friends or family)
- Timbre of the sounds in the name (is the name made up of noises that are easily recognizable and distinct)
- The aesthetic of the name (what does it mean to you, is it cute)
- Try to end cat names with a vowel
- Does it suit your cat's personality?
- Never change a cat's name, even if you didn't like the name it was adopted as
Important: Giving your cat a cute or amusing name is all well and good, but it should be a secondary factor in your decision. Try to always find a medium ground between identity and practicality.
Cutest cat names in the world
Not every cat name needs to fit into a strict category. Cuteness is not defined by whether a cat is male or female and, as a result, neither should its cute cat name. Of course, that doesn't mean there are no gender-specific names out there (the entire next section is dedicated to them), but there are plenty of options out there that could apply to either gender.
Think about famous characters, people from mythology or religion, or even inanimate objects that could make an adorable name (think "Buttons" or "Mr. Spoons.") There are so many great options out there that there's really no need to worry or be concerned – you'll find something cute soon and, if worst comes to worst, you can always take our advice here.
Here are our favorite gender-neutral cute cat names:
- Spinach
- Mint
- Eggplant / Aubergine
- Dust
- Jellybean
- Pumpkin
- Tang
- Boo
- Buttons
- Spoons
- Domino
- Anchovy
- Sage
- Smokey
- Ziggy
- Ghost
- Feta
- Camembert
- Mayo
- Burrito
- Churro
- Dumpling
- Fig
- Oreo
- Sugar
- Tater
- Waffles
- Tuna
- Truffles
- Eggwash
Any of these names could be great for cats who are evolving a unique and interesting personality, and any kitty who's just endlessly adorable. Think about some of them!
Cute girl cat names
Female cats are quite different to their male counterparts and sometimes need something with a little more sass and personality as opposed to the soft and squishy names that would characterize a cute male cat name.
As a result, it is even more important to think about these factors in detail and come up with some good options.
Here are our favorite cute female cat names:
- Chloe
- Buttercup
- Kitty
- Lulu
- Mrs. Clinton
- Nala
- Rhubarb
- Apple
- Abby
- Nora
- Fiona
- Cinnamon
- Ellie
- Hermione
- Jaz
- Layla
- Molly
- Woopey
- Kitty Soft-paws
- Mary
- Luna
- Princess Peach
- Daisy
- Rosemary
- Mint Slice
Whether you go with Edith or Eve, your choice of cute female cat name will become the animal's identity over time. Just give it a few weeks or months and even the worst cat name will feel natural.
Cute boy cat names
Male cats don't need as many caveats or ideas behind their names.
The perfect cute cat name is one that's a little bit quirky and will bring a smile to your face, or something that is maybe a little bit more relaxed, docile, and calm.
Alternatively, give things a go with a cat name that reflects the look of your fluffy little friend.
Here are our picks for the best cute male cat names:
- Winston
- Oliver
- Garfield
- Bruce
- Bricklayer
- Bevon
- Devon
- Heaven
- Milo
- Jack
- Simba
- Eric
- Larry
- Barry
- Harry
- Ron
- Robert
- Rolex
- Caramel
- Brush
- Bruno
- Gavin
- Gordon
No matter the name you go with – whether it's Bill or Bob, Gertrude or Geraldine – we're sure that you'll make the right choice. It's about feeling and personality, so don't over-think it and embrace the decision once it's made!
Cover photo: Unsplash/The Lucky Neko