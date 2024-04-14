Top 10 grumpy cat breeds

Few cats are as legendary as the grumpy cat herself, making a grumpy-looking kitty highly desirable nowadays. What are the grumpiest cat breeds in the world?

Grumpy cats are all the rage, showering our social media feeds with their catitude and seemingly bad tempers. What cat breeds are the grumpiest, and what cat should you adopt if you're in love with crabby kitties? Read on!

There are some extraordinary grumpy cats out there in the world. © Unsplash/Sergey Semin Has there ever been a cat better known and more beloved than Tardar Sauce, the iconic grumpy cat herself? Her extraordinary cuteness shocked the internet, bringing with her an acceptance of kitties who perhaps don't have the most joyful or friendly expressions emblazoned upon their fluffy little faces. If you're a fan of Tardar Sauce herself, and want a cat that will be perfectly prickly, it's time to find yourself a testy feline. These are our picks for the top ten grumpy cat breeds in the world.

Grumpiest cat breeds in the world: Top 10

So let's set aside the grumpy cat herself and let her rest in peace, instead focusing on individual cat breeds known to be a little testy. To qualify for this list, cats have to fit one of two qualifying factors: either look grumpy or have a habit of commonly behaving like an ill-tempered and overly touchy troublemaker. Not every cat that belongs to one of these breeds will actually be grumpy. But if you are looking to adopt a fluffy fellow who'll remind you of Tardar Sauce, you'll want to choose one of these ten grumpy-looking cat breeds.

The Scottish fold is famous for looking a little grumpy from time to time. © Unsplash/Kris-Mikael Krister

10. Scottish fold

The Scottish fold is famous for its unique ears, from which it gets its name, as well as its extraordinary personality. While they can often be very friendly and are always exceedingly cute, many Scottish fold owners find their fluffy little dudes to both look and behave a little grumpy a lot of the time. There's no particular reason for it, and you've got nothing to worry about from the grumpiness, but it's a quirk worth paying attention to.

9. Himalayan

Few cats look grumpier than the Himalayan. © Unsplash/Kris-Mikael Krister Possibly one of the grumpiest looking cats in the world, the Himalayan actually has a heart of gold. These fluffy dudes seem to have a permanent frown upon their faces, staring out the window with forlorn expressions that almost imply that their owners are too busy to pay attention to them. Don't take it to heart, though, because it's more likely your kitty just looks that way.

8. Oriental shorthair

Oriental shorthairs are strange, and often grumpy, kitties. © Unsplash/Manuel Keller With its giant ears and temperamental mood, the Oriental shorthair is a grumpy looking little one, and a cat that'll need a lot of attention. Active and incredibly pushy, these beautiful but difficult felines might not look particularly grumpy, but can get into foul moods pretty darn quick. When this happens, take a step back and go with the flow, and they'll get over their grumpiness eventually.

7. Bombay

Bombays might be sweet and friendly, but they can get quite testy as well. © Unsplash/Alexander Raissis Bombay cats are some of the sweetest and most loving cats in the world, but when pushed, these little dudes can quickly turn into irritated balls of spiky claws. Keep calm around your kitty if it gets like this, because it can't really control its tendencies when something bothers it - after all, it's a cat, not a human. The fact that Bombay cats can be a bit grumpy shouldn't put you off, either, because they actually make wonderful pets.

6. Bengal cat

Bengal cats might be beautiful, but they can be incredibly demanding also. © Unsplash/Kim Davies Famous for their stripes and endless beauty, there's a wildness about the Bengal that's more than worth paying attention to. With big eyes and piercing stares, these four-pawed fellows are keen to let you know not just what they think, but what they want as well. And if you don't do what a Bengal cat wants, it might get incredibly grumpy very quickly.

5. Somali cat

Somali cats can often look incredibly grumpy. © Unsplash/Sergey Semin Somali cats aren't actually all that grumpy, they're actually very friendly, but boy-oh-boy can they look like they really want to be left alone. With big eyes that seemingly stare at you with the attitude you'd expect from a teenager, these fluffy cats with their long whiskers and fluffy fur almost appear to cry out at the slightest inconvenience. Yet, these grumpy-looking cats are some of the best pets you can ever hope for.

4. Munchkin

You'd be pretty grumpy too if you were as tiny as the munchkin cat. © Unsplash/Tran Mau Tri Tam With tiny squat legs that waddle along at speeds far too slow to be comfortable, it's no wonder that the munchkin cat can be a little grumpy every now and again. They have mobility troubles on account of their genetics, and that must be very irritating for the little fellows. Still, while they might be grumpy every now and again, they certainly know how to steal your heart.

3. Pixie-bob

The pixie-bob cat can be pretty grumpy sometimes. © IMAGO/Cavan Images A relatively unknown breed of cat, the pixie-bob is famous for its grumpy looks. Incredibly adorable, these multicolored kitties are some of the best companions you'll ever have, even if they're a little rare. Yet, sometimes it just seems these little dudes are a bit sick and tired of all the huge and cuddles, and really just want to be left alone.

2. Siamese

Siamese cats are beloved, but they can be pretty grumpy. © Unsplash/Jack Dong One of the most famous and well-known cat breeds in the world, the Siamese generally falls into one of two camps: 1) Ridiculously friendly, happy, and active, or 2) Grumpy, thoughtful, and moody. If your Siamese falls into the latter category, we sympathize, and it will likely be quite a grumpy kitty. Don't worry too much, though, it'll probably still enjoy a good cuddle now and then, so give it some love.

1. Sphynx

It's not surprising that the Sphynx looks and behaves so grumpy. © Unsplash/Maxim Simonov The Sphynx is an obvious choice for the world's grumpiest cat, both because of its striking hairless look and because of its attitude towards life. These dudes can get into absolutely foul moods sometimes, and due to their utter lack of fur and fluff, their grumpiness is more obvious and far less adorable than it is in other kitties.

