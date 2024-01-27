Unique cat breeds: Top 10 unusual cat breeds

There are some pretty weird and wacky cats in the world, but these unusual cat breeds are some of the strangest and most unique. Why are they so crazy?

By Evan Williams, Nele Fischer

Many cat breeds have been recognized over the years, from the ordinary British shorthair to the wacky munchkin. These ten cat breeds, though, are the most unique and unusual in the world.



Some cat breeds stand out for their bizarre-looking ears. © 123RF/Seregraff Every cat is unique in some way or another, whether it be something as minor as the mark on the back of its paw or something as big as the shape of its ears. There are so many strange kitties out there that don't fit the precise image we all have of a good old-fashioned feline, but what is the strangest of them all? It's time to take a look at our picks for the top ten most unusual and unique cat breeds in the world. In this cat guide, we'll dive into the strangest cats in the world, what makes them so wacky, and why they still deserve your hugs.

Top 10 unique cat breeds

This selection has been put together with one word in mind: Bizarre. Each being unique and unusual in its own right, to be capable of featuring on our list a cat breed has to contain at least one feature that's significantly different from any other kitty types. These are a strange bunch, but that doesn't make them any less adorable. These are the top ten most unique and unusual cat breeds, each bringing joy to our hearts with quirkiness, strange looks, and warm personalities. As weird as they are, these are some of the coolest and funniest cats in the world.

The sphynx is both one of the world's strangest and one of the world's most famous cat breeds. © Unsplash/Max Simonov

10. Sphynx

Covered in naught but a thin layer of nearly invisible hair, the sphynx is famous for its unique look and long history. Known for their near-complete lack of fur, these strange and wrinkled cats are a breed that has been specifically designed to be as allergy-free as possible. They feature huge ears, big eyes, thin jaws, and a gaunt, almost unhealthy, paleness.

9. Devon rex

There's something sweet and weird about the Devon rex. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images With huge ears and a near-permanent look of annoyance upon its cute little face, there are few cats more curious than the Devon rex. Featuring tall ears and relatively short fur, these little dudes originally emerged in the UK during the 1950s. They look exceedingly odd on account of their slender and lanky bodies, contrasted with a grumpy face and wavy fur.

8. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian is a beautiful cat, but also a rather strange one. © Unsplash/Mits Hak An incredibly thin, strong, and distinctive tabby cat, the Abyssinian is a breed brought to England from Ethiopia, the latter of which the cat takes its name. The Abyssinian is considered unique and unusual due to its incredibly distinctive appearance. Often referred to as the cat version of a human supermodel, their bodies are near-perfect, with clean and slick fur, a muscular and lean body, and a general elegance that goes largely unparalleled.

7. Munchkin cat

Munchkin cats are as cute as they are bizarre. © IMAGO/AFLO Munchkin cats are unique due to their tiny size, strange little bobtails, folded ears, and general cuteness. They are quite possibly the cutest breed of cat, short and squat, with tiny little legs that waddle around as the kitty makes its way here and there. Is there any cat that even comes close to the cuteness of the munchkin? Well, maybe, but there's something truly special about these unique little dudes.

6. Egyptian mau

The Egyptian mau is a beautiful and incredibly one-of-a-kind cat breed. © imago/imagebroker Extremely muscular, lean, agile, and excitable, the Egyptian mau is a historical cat breed worth its weight in salt. Small to medium-sized, the Egyptian mau is particularly unusual because of its natural spots and simple elegance. Similar to the Burmese, but with the beauty of the Siamese, these fluffy little dudes are friendly and happy creatures but a little bit wild as well, making them great hunters and even greater feline friends.

5. American curl

The American curl has become famous for its adorable curved-over ears. © 123RF/Rukawajung An unusual cat breed with exceedingly curious characteristics, the American curl has become increasingly popular over the last few years. Famous and weird on account of their rounded and slightly folded ears, these curly-haired kitties are endlessly friendly and always a joy to behold. As unusual and strange as the American curl is, though, it will always make your heart melt.

4. Lykoi

The lykoi is a bizarre and disturbing-looking cat breed. © 123RF/Isselee The lykoi is a very rare and very strange cat breed that has widely been referred to as the "were-cat" on account of it looking like a werewolf. With a nearly furless front, covered in wrinkles, and a back covered in light and uneven fur, these cats are quite disturbing to look at and certainly not cute. Why someone would develop a cat breed this odd is beyond us, but we can confirm that the lykoi is friendly and playful despite its unusual looks.

3. Savannah cat

There are few cat breeds more rare and beautiful than the savannah cat. © 123RF/Hennadiinaumov With its sandy and spotted coat, there are few cats rarer and more expensive than the savannah. They are a cross between a serval and a domestic cat, making them far more wild and unpredictable than your average tabby and certainly far more interesting. With that in mind, these friendly and playful kitties need to be given plenty of space and time to hunt and be a little wild. They are not available everywhere, either, and can be rather hard to find.

2. Norwegian forest cat

Have you ever seen a cat with a more impressive tail than the Norwegian forest cat? © 123RF/Eliput While not nearly as strange as many of the cats on this list, the Norwegian forest cat is famous for its extraordinarily fluffy tail. Bushy and distinctive, these cats are some of the softest and sweetest around. They are also some of the best climbers, jumpers, and hunters in the business and are capable of coping with temperatures far colder than most cats are happy with.

1. Maine coon

The Maine coon is the biggest and most impressive kitty of all time. © Unsplash/Rodion Kutsaiev The biggest domestic cat in the world, the Maine coon is a friendly and playful breed that brings joy to the hearts of many. Originating from the state of Maine in the United States, this is a breed worth looking out for and one that will make the perfect family pet on account of its incredibly positive and loving personality. There are few cats in the world that deserve respect and affection, quite like these handsome feline friends.

