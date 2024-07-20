How to teach a cat to fetch

Most people don't even consider teaching their cat tricks and games. This is a mistake because cats can also be playful. So, how can you teach a cat to fetch?

By Evan Williams, Alexa Moustaka

The retrieval of toys does not merely remain the domain of dogs. Instead, cats can quite easily be taught to play fetch, and they are fetchingly adorable when they do so. Here's how.

Cats can fetch things too, and shouldn't be underestimated. © 123RF/santiaga22 There are some remarkable cats out there, capable of all kinds of different things. Yet, our feline friends all too often get overlooked due to the stereotype that says cats cannot be taught to play games and do tricks. We're here to change this belief because it's totally wrong – this is how to teach your cat how to fetch.

Can cats fetch and retrieve?

While you would always associate the game of fetch with your beloved canine companion, that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy such a game with your feline friend as well. Cats can play fetch and retrieve, it just requires a slight change to the rules and a few more training sessions. You see, cats are not like dogs. They do not really want to engage with their owner in exactly the same way. Instead, these aloof tabbies wander around our homes and eat our food, playing with inanimate objects every now and again, sleeping, and occasionally honoring us with their presence and affection. With that in mind, it probably comes as no surprise that they are unlikely to do what you tell them to do. Instead, your cat is probably going to strategically ignore you, wait for its food, and then take what it wants and leave the rest. While the cat toys you bought might seem exciting to your inner child, they're likely to be ignored when you're paying any attention. Yet, with a bit of effort and some sacrifices, fetch isn't that difficult a game to play with your kitty – it might even bring the object back to you! It's all a matter of training, calmness, and consistency.

Teaching your cat to play fetch properly is mostly about understanding how they think. © 123RF/Sharshonm

How to train a cat to play fetch

Not every cat is going to play fetch with you and many will simply never engage with the game, no matter how long or how hard you try. In these cases, it is just time to give up, but in others, you may yet have luck. There are five basic steps to training a cat to play fetch, and we can guarantee that you will have a heck of a good time while doing so. So, how do you train your kitty to play fetch? Well, it's about getting the right toy, choosing the right environment, doing it at the right time, providing the right rewards, and not giving in to your frustration. Let's take a look.

Choose the right toy

The most important step in this process is choosing the right tool for the task – in other words, choosing a suitable toy. It needs to be something exciting and easily played with by your kitty, which fits its personality and the things which make it happy and playful. It must also fit in its mouth and possibly resemble a creature that your cat likes to hunt. For a few cool suggestions, check out the following section.

Choose the right environment

If you want to teach a cat to fetch, you should choose a low-stimulus environment that will provide no distractions for your kitty. Butterflies that cross the path, flowers that present their scent, or the noise of passing cars can distract your cat and stop it from playing fetch with you. Instead, choose a quiet and familiar living room with sufficient space and nothing that's going to accidentally get broken.

Time it right

Make sure that your cat is in the right mood before attempting a game of fetch. © 123RF/Drapakphoto Before you begin, you need to make sure that your cat is ready to fetch. If it is in a playful mood, this is perfect – but if your kitty has a full stomach or is sleepy, then it is probably going to ignore you. To be specific, the best time to play fetch with your cat will generally be before feeding time or during dusk or dawn, when your cat is the most active.

Training and rewarding the fetching

To train your cat, you simply need to repeat the process that we laid out in our clicker training article. Basically, motivate your cat positively through treats, throwing the item after dangling it before them and letting them check it out. You want to wait until your cat has got used to the object and is in a playful mood, actively seeking it out and running around with it. Once this excitement has begun, it's time to begin the process of throwing it. Start by throwing it a tad in front of you, rewarding the cat for grabbing it, and then gradually throwing it further away. As you give your cat the reward for fetching it, they will start returning to you naturally with the item. The main trick to training your cat to fetch is to not over-feed your cat treats. This is just about common sense, though, so we don't need to go into too much detail there. So, to summarize, start off by familiarizing your cat with the object, and then start throwing it short distances. When your cat grabs the item, reward it. Then start throwing it further and start rewarding it when it brings the object back. Simple, right?

Have patience

The key to training cats is setting the expectations low and being extremely patient. They are not animals likely to be particularly excited or motivated to learn tricks and train with you, but it can be done if you give it some time and try not to be too overly ambitious. Repeat the process, keep offering the rewards, and enjoy the game.

Choosing the right toy to play fetch with is very important. © Unsplash/Sarah Brown

What are the best toys to play fetch with your cat?

The second point we made in the above section was that you need to make sure to choose a great fetch toy that'll incentivize the playing of the game. There are, of course, many options, but before we get to that we need to make one simple, yet vital, point. Ultimately, fetch is all about the fun and exercise that your cat is having. Whether it returns the item to you or carries it off for fun and entertainment by itself is neither here nor there. Accept that your cat is a cat, not a dog, and allow it to do what it wants. Don't over-stress it and don't expect too much. As a result, it is best to get toys that will still be loved whether used during a game of fetch or not.

are so-called affiliate links. If a purchase is made through an affiliate link, we usually receive a commission fee from the vendor. Product reviews and comparisons are purely editorial and independent. Links taggedare so-called affiliate links. If a purchase is made through an affiliate link, we usually receive a commission fee from the vendor. Product reviews and comparisons are purely editorial and independent. More information

Here are our picks for the best toys to get your cat for fetch: An interactive LED cat toy that will automatically run around by itself, ready to be chased.

Cats love to tackle and attack fake fish, and can easily be taught to fetch and return them.

The obvious and eternally great choice is a simple rattle ball that you can through and have batted back to you.

Is there anything cuter and more guaranteed to bring your cat running than a fake bird that's fluffy and a little prickly?