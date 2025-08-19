Woman helps cat who was run over by a car – then she gets an unexpected call

Ontario, Canada - When Fiona Begg picked up a cat who had been run over by a truck , she had no hope that the animal would survive the terrible accident. But days later, she received an unexpected phone call that turned her life upside down!

Fiona Begg made sure to bring the injured cat to the vet right away. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@feeebegg

Fiona had been walking in rural Ontario when her eyes fell on a gray cat strolling along a quiet road, but the idyllic moment took a horrific turn when the animal was suddenly run over by a truck.

The Canadian didn't hesitate for a second, ran onto the road, stopped the traffic, and took the cat.

Thanks to another eyewitness, Fiona found out that there was a veterinary clinic nearby.

"When I got there, the staff dropped everything and rushed him into the back, immediately giving him pain medication," the 28-year-old recalled to People.

But things were not looking good for the furry friend.

"The vet told me they'd do what they could, but it was unlikely he would survive," she said.

But fate had a different plan: a few days later, Fiona got a call from the animal shelter revealing that the cat had miraculously survived, but they couldn't find his owner. So, they were wondering if his rescuer might want to take him in!