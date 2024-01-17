If your cat has ever started to lick your hand, you have likely wondered what on Earth is going on. Why does your cat lick you, and what can you do about it?

By Kjeld Stein, Clara Danneberg, Evan Williams

Some cats absolutely love to lick, and that's okay, if a little confusing. Why do cats like to lick their humans sometimes, slopping away until the end of the day? After all, it's strange – and a little uncomfortable.



Humans and cats have a close bond – sometimes a little too close. © 123RF/Alenaivochkina Many cat owners will be familiar with the following scenario: Your darling feline friend is absolutely going to town on the tips of your fingers. It feels kind of odd, rough, and a little bit wet, but it's hardly unpleasant. Yet, one question sticks in your mind, a question that you can seemingly find no logical answer to. In this cat guide, we're going provide you with that answer. Why does my cat lick me? What could be behind this strange behavior, and why does it seem so unbelievably happy when it does it? Let's find out.

Why does my cat lick me so much?

While your beloved cat is licking your hands, skin, and hair with passion, many will wonder what on Earth their game is. Some cats love to lick their humans, even if it seems a bit odd, and it's nothing to worry about – but what does it actually mean? Is it just out of love, or do they secretly want to eat you for dinner? It's a strange world, full of strange humans and strange cats. These fluffy fellows might be sweet, but some of their behaviors are a little weird – this is why your cat licks you so much.

1. To express affection

Cats will lick their humans when they love them as a sign of affection and trust. This is a gesture that they learn as kittens when their mother lovingly licks them during the grooming process. By licking you, your cat is expressing its intensely positive feelings towards you, and its sense of trust, and is strengthening the bond that they have with you as well.

2. To seek attention

Cats get bored, too, and sometimes they will lick you to get your attention. When cats are bored, they often behave quite similarly to bored humans – they will try to get the attention of someone they think is fun. Sometimes, your cat will want to play or be petted. In such a situation, it might lick you simply to draw your attention and achieve its (admittedly adorable) goal.

Your cat might be licking you to express affection to you or even just simply get your attention. © 123RF/Bykfa

3. To make you their property

Cats operate off of smell and are highly territorial, so their licking may be a "marking" activity. In such a situation, they are leaving their scent on you and, therefore, making it clear to other cats and animals that you are their human. In other words, it is licking you as a sign that it thinks you're family, and that's pretty cute!

4. To clean you like a kitten

Cats don't understand what a shower is and probably think you're quite disgusting, so they will lick you to clean you. This is another behavior learned from their mothers as kittens, as mom cats are the sole groomers in the group. It is a hygienic process for your cat, but that, of course, doesn't mean that it's good for you – make sure to wash your hands after they have been licked by a cat.

5. Your flavors are top-shelf

Your cat might just simply be licking you for those delicious flavors you possess. If you have just eaten or prepared food, your hands may smell and taste like something your cat is a little overly obsessed with. Cats are especially keen on meat, cheese, and dairy, and will happily lick that last little bit off your hands for you – how convenient!

6. To soothe anxiety

When a cat is stressed, it might lick you to help calm itself down by releasing endorphins. © Unsplash/Linnea Herner Has your cat been stressed recently? Well, then, it might be licking you to release endorphins and calm itself down. When a kitty licks, various hormones and chemicals get released that have a calming effect on its stressful or anxious emotions. If this is clearly what it is doing, try to figure out what that stress factor is and neutralize it – but if this is not possible, just let it lick your hand, okay?

7. Due to medical concerns

There are a variety of potential medical concerns that could cause your cat to compulsively lick you. We won't suggest any that might come into play, but if you notice that it has suddenly started licking you all the time and is otherwise on edge, it might be time to go to the veterinarian and have a full checkup. Sure, it might be a pricey way to go, but it's always your best option.

8. Taste is smell

Much like how we taste partially with our smell, cats smell partially with various sensors located in their mouths and on their tongues. Located behind the palate, these receptors perceive odors and help to identify what something of interest might be. If you smell funny, your cat might lick you to identify what that "funniness" is. They will then continue to lick you, simply to cover up the foreign scent.

9. Food, food, food

Cats sometimes like to lick or taste their humans to keep them calm and release endorphins. © 123RF/vershininphoto Hungry cats will often behave quite strangely, vocalizing their desires and wandering around in a dazed, grumpy mood. Such kitties need to be treated with respect but should not be spoiled. Occasionally, if a cat is "starving," it will lick your fingers – but don't worry, it isn't thinking about eating you! It's just a little curious and needs a distraction from its rumbling tummy.

What should I do when my cat licks me?

To finish up, we would simply say that if your cat is licking you consistently, it might be time to go to the veterinarian. It should never be an act followed by a punishment, as it is often a sign of deep love and trust that you wouldn't want to spoil with negativity. Instead, start by just letting your kitty do its thing. Here are a few things you should do when your cat licks you: Go to the veterinarian and have it checked out as soon as possible if your kitty is constantly licking you, just in case there's a medical concern.

Compulsively wash your hands, both for your own safety and for the safety of your cat.

Stay calm and slowly stroke your kitty, letting it lick you as much as it wants.

Find an alternative if you don't like being licked – give it a toy or something.

Simply remove your hand and keep it out of reach of your kitty. Don't worry if your cat is licking you; it is a normal behavior that needs to be respected and left alone. Of course, do something if it bothers you, but don't overreact.

Cats are strange creatures, but it is natural for them to lick those they love. © Unsplash/Syed Ali

Why does my cat lick me, then bite, while purring?