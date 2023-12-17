Why does my cat smell bad?

Sometimes your cat smells complete fine, and sometimes your cat smells unbelievably awful. Why is that, why does your cat stink? What causes the bad smell?

By Evan Williams

If your cat has been smelling particularly nasty of late, we're sure that there's a reasonable explanation behind it. Why does your cat stink, what's behind its bad breath, and why does it seem to fluctuate so much?

Oh, gosh, what's that nasty smell? It could be your cat! © Unsplash/Charlie Deets Pee-ew! There are many reasons why a cat might fluctuate between smelling completely fine and smelling so rank that it'll make you vom. Whether it be your cat's breath, its poop, its feet, its farts, or its urine, there must be an explanation for its changing odor, and some way to deal with it no matter how good or bad it gets. If you are wondering why your cat smells so bad, this cat guide will take you through a few possible explanations. Why does my cat stink? What's wrong with its breath? Let's take a look.

Why does my cat stink?

There are a vast number of possible reasons why your cat smells nasty, ranging from things as simple as diet and cleanliness, to more serious possibilities such as illness and dental issues. What's important is that a cat owner who has noticed a change of smell in their cat first tries to identify the cause, and then takes their kitty to the veterinarian for a thorough check-up. Of course, even diet and cleanliness can have more difficult underlying complications, but if your cat has suddenly gone from smelling rather normal to smelling awful, then they are probably the most likely factors to point fingers at. If your cat has eaten something bad or has had time to look after its coat, then that is likely the reason behind the bad smell. Here are the main reasons why your cat might smell bad: Lack of cleanliness, poor grooming

A messy day rolling in mud (and other nasty things outside)

Pungent food or the consumption of a dead animal

Food that has gone bad

Problems with your cat's anal glands

Skin infections

Infections elsewhere on the body

Yeast infection

Mites and other parasites

Urinary tract issues This is by no means a complete list. If you are worried about your cat, make sure to seek immediate and professional medical advice from your local vet.

Why does my cat's breath stink?

The most common reason why your cat's breath might stink is dental disease. In most cases, this means an issue with your cat's general oral health - so rotten teeth, ulcers, and other disorders of the teeth, jaw, and mouth. This is something that only your vet, or possibly a cat dentist, can help you out with. Alternative causes of bad breath also exist, including kidney disease, issues with your cat's airways, gut-based problems, diabetes, liver disease, or even cancer. Additionally, bad breath could just be the result of an overly stinky meal. This should be the first thing you check, as it is the most simple and usually harmless.

Why does my cat stink like poop?

If your cat stinks of poop, it is likely to have been caused by both troublesome bowel movements and a lack of attentive grooming. When a cat is sick with another disease that is, say, causing diarrhea, it is not unusual for it to ignore critical processes in their usual grooming routine. As such, your cat may be too weak or too unwell to clean its anal region. This, when then combined with increased and unusual bowel movements, can lead to feces and other nastiness clinging to your kitty's rear end. In such a situation, it is likely your cat might start to smell a bit like poop.

No matter how cute your kitty is, it can produce some pretty nasty smells. © Unsplash/Borna Bevanda

Why does my cat's farts smell so bad?

If your beloved feline friend is laying some real doozies at the moment and tooting its little butt off, its increased farting habits are likely due to something being wrong with its digestive system. This can be caused by things as simple as food intolerances, or even a parasite. When such a thing happens, the first thing you should check is what it has eaten. Has it consumed any dairy? Cats are lactose intolerant, and flatulence comes hand-in-hand with that. Alternatively, do you know of any other intolerances your cat might have? Was its last meal within the food's expiration date? Once you have determined that your pet's rancid farts are not on account of some food-based eccentricity, it's time to check for symptoms that may be caused by parasites or other nasty diseases. In any case, it's prrobably time to take your cat for a check-up at the vet!

Why does my cat's pee smell so bad?

Make sure to keep your cat's sleeping spots as clean as possible. © Unsplash/Caleb Woods The bad smell that your cat's pee is letting off is in large part because of the ammonia it releases upon secretion. Cats have extremely efficient kidneys, breaking down waste in their bodies while using far less water than we humans use throughout the process. As such, the combination of ammonia and mercaptans (a sulfur compound) is even more pungent. Of course, while your cat has likely always had strong and foul smelling pee, if things have got noticeably worse recently, it is worth checking with the vet to make sure that everything is in tip-top shape. As in all of these examples, when unsure, the vet is your best bet.

