When a cat is anxious, has dietary or health issues, or hasn't drunk enough, it can have trouble pooping. So why is my cat not pooping? Let's take a look.

There are few cats in the world that haven't from time to time struggled to lay a loaf. What's behind such behavior, what causes a cat this terrible bowel-based bother? Let's take a look at why your cat isn't pooping.

When cats get anxious, they often have trouble going to the bathroom. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images Your furry feline friend can be a touchy little troublemaker, wandering between at the whims of whimsy. When those wild wonders end up being something stressful, unknown, or just straight-up terrible, though, your cat can suffer some pretty nasty side effects. One such side effect is constipation. So why is my cat not pooping? Why does it keep wandering around, but never lets loose? And what can you do about it?

Why is my cat not pooping in the litter box?

There are many reasons that can explain why your cat might be having bathroom difficulties or, in the case of some kitties, a complete lack of any bathroom activities. Of course, if your cat is pooping and peeing outside the litter box then the cause and solution is simple – it needs to be toilet trained. The most common cause of bathroom issues which have suddenly appeared out of nowhere is either a health-related problem or a sudden change that is causing stress, anxiety, or confusion. These are not the only potential causes, though, as you are about to find out. Whatever the reason, the solution needs to be found as soon as possible. Constipated cats that haven't passed a bowel movement in more than 48 hours could quickly find themselves at the mercy of a nasty medical issue. If this happens, go to the vet immediately. So what are the most common causes of a cat that is failing to relieve itself? Let's take a brief look.

Your cat could just simply be constipated, or a more serious condition could be to blame.

Constipation

If your cat is not pooping, then it is likely constipated. This can be caused by a variety of issues including but not limited to its diet, its level of hydration, stress and anxiety, physical and internal illnesses, and recent changes in its life. It's a normal thing to happen, and will likely last a few days. If your cat goes without pooping for more than 48–72 hours, though, make sure to go to the veterinarian.

Dehydration

Water does more than just keep you from being thirsty, it actively lubricates your innards. By doing so, it keeps your stool relatively loose, makes you need to pee, and will keep it easy and quick to take a poo. In addition, keeping your cat hydrated is vital for it to actually stay alive. As a result, dehydration is a very serious and very dangerous issue that, if causing your cat pooping problems, needs to be fixed.

Anxiety

Anxious cats will express their fears in all sorts of different ways, from active anger and aggression to fearful hiding, all the way to a complete lack of pooping. If it is fear or anxiety that is driving your cat to avoid the bathroom, it will likely continue to be extremely uncomfortable and increasingly distressed. Take it to the vet and make sure that you are keeping its home as quiet and comfortable as possible.

Health problems

There are a variety of nasty health problems that can explain why your cat doesn't seem to be pooping. Some of them are significantly dangerous in themselves and require urgent medical attention. As a result, we urge you to contact the vet immediately if you expect them to be the cause of your cat's strife. Here are the most common health-based reasons why your cat isn't pooping properly: Inflammatory bowel disease

Anal sac infections

Kidney disease

Arthritis

Perianal disease

Cancer

Injuries

Foreign objects

Allergies

Obesity

Obstruction in the gastrointestinal system

Side effects of medication

Various chronic diseases If any of these issues are to blame for your cat's worries, it is okay to be concerned. Get it the treatment it needs and cross your fingers that everything will be okay.

Has your cat been eating properly? This could explain the lack of pooping.

Dietary issues

If your cat isn't drinking or eating properly, its pooping cycle might suffer. In particular, if your cat doesn't consume enough fiber then it can find itself full of hard and difficult-to-pass poop. This can then cause a blockage, constipation, and a lot of difficulty. Dietary issues are complicated, though, and any changes need to be made only after the vet has approved them.

Environmental factors

Have you recently moved houses? Is your cat new to your house? How are things progressing at home, is your cat comfortable in its space? What about exercise, does it get enough exercise? Environmental factors are often a major cause of constipation and discomfort – it's okay, you just need to identify the problems and resolve them.

Important: If your cat isn't pooping and hasn't for a while, the cause is probably a combination of some of the above listed reasons. Again, go to the veterinarian and get it diagnosed properly.

How to make your cat poop: Treatments

Ultimately, to properly treat your cat you need to get in touch with your veterinarian and follow their advice. You are not Superman, and you are not an expert, so if your cat seems to be behaving weirdly, or you are worried about its physical health, then the internet should be set aside and your vet should be dialed. Still, there are a few items that may help you treat your cat if it seems to not be pooping. You may want to make a few changes to your kitty's habits and the setup you have in the house. To do so, we have a few steps we'd recommend you follow – assuming you get permission from your vet first.

We would recommend you try the following if your cat isn't pooping: Change the location of your cat's water bowl and increase the quantity of bowls to further incentivize hydration. Alternatively, cat water fountains can help to get them drinking more water.

Change your cat's sleeping arrangements, giving it more comfortable and private places to sleep when it is feeling stressed or anxious.

Change the food that you are feeding your cat and incorporate more wet food into the mix as this will dampen its poop and make its stool easier to pass. Maybe even get a wet cat food dispenser.

Change the kitty litter that you use, and refresh it more often after every pee and every poop until your cat is back to its regular schedule. Maybe even change the litter tray, in case this is this issue.

Get lots of great cat toys to keep your cat moving and exercised, especially if it only ever stays inside.